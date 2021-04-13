Here are some 2 dozen online events taking place over the next few weeks (and starting tomorrow, Wednesday, April 14), featuring people such as Naomi Klein, Noam Chomsky, Jeremy Corbyn, Vandana Shiva, Angela Davis, Dave Zirin, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, and many others.



These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.



Upcoming Online Events:Wed, 4/14, 10 am -- The Arab Spring: 10 Years On -- Five panelists from King's College London (KCL) will discuss protests and protest movements in Egypt and Lebanon, media and the Arab Spring in north Africa, Syria, Palestine, and the Gulf -- Organized by the Institute of Middle Eastern Studies, KCL:Wed, 4/14, 11 am -- Reading Gramsci: Bourdieu's sociology on food, poverty and nutrition -- The reading for April is An Introduction to Pierre Bourdieu's Key Theoretical Concepts by Elaine M. Power (1999) -- Please click on the link on the Eventbrite page for a free copy of the essay -- Organized by the Antonio Gramsci Society UK:Wed, 4/14, 11 am -- Book launch: "System Crash – An activist guide to making revolution", with 2 of the co-authors: Neil Faulkner and Simon Hannah -- An invitation to this online event will be emailed to you on the day of the event. We will use the email address used to register for this event:Wed, 4/14, 11 am -- Anarchist in The UK - Louise Michel, heroine of the Paris Commune -- To commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Paris Commune, Naomi Clifford explores the life of Louise Michel, feminist, anarchist, poet, playwright and journalist, who survived the bloody end of the 1871 Paris Commune -- Organized by Lambeth Libraries:Thu, 4/15, 11 am -- The ‘Commune’ in Anarchist Communist Theory and Practice -- This meeting will start with the Paris Commune, commemorating its 150th anniversary. The commune model provides an organisational basis for creating self-directing, integrated units which when federated with similar bodies could have a national and even international character -- Organized by the (UK) Anarchist Communist Group:Thu, 4/15, 3:30 pm -- The release of Richard Wright's previously unpublished novel The Man Who Lived Underground, written in the 1940s just after Native Son -- With Wright’s daughter Julia Wright, grandson Malcolm Wright, and novelist and memoirist Kiese Laymon:Thu, 4/15, 4 pm -- Reparations for Black Americans: The Road to Racial Equality in California and Beyond -- With William A. Darity Jr. and A. Kirsten Mullen, co-authors of From Here to Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the Twenty-First Century; Anne Price, President of the Insight Center for Community Economic Development; and Congresswoman Barbara Lee, U.S. Representative for California’s 13th congressional district:Thu, 4/15, 4 pm -- A Discussion of Anti-Asian Racism with Helen Zia, author of Asian American Dreams, My Country versus Me, and Last Boat out of Shanghai. Zia will discuss rising hate crimes, racial harassment, and discrimination against Asian Americans since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic -- A Mills College Southeast Asian/Middle Eastern/Asian Pacific Islanders event:Sun, 4/18, 2 pm -- Kiss the Ground Screening and Discussion -- Kiss the Ground is a full-length documentary narrated by Woody Harrelson that sheds light on an “new, old approach” to farming called “regenerative agriculture” and which unveils a solution to our climate crisis: the Earth’s own soil! Following the film, we'll have a moderated discussion -- Organized by the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Of Newark:Mon, 4/19, 10:30 am -- Bolivia - People Power, Hope & Solidarity -- With MP Jeremy Corbyn & special guests from Bolivia - marking 6 months since the Left's historic election victory. With eyewitness speakers from Bolivia including journalist Ollie Vargas:Mon, 4/19, 12 Noon -- A presentation and Q&A with Native American Environmentalist & Political Activist Winona LaDuke -- LaDuke is a rural development economist and author who lives and works on the White Earth reservation in northern Minnesota. She is the author of six books, including Recovering the Sacred, All our Relations, Last Standing Woman, and her newest, Winona LaDuke Chronicles -- Organized by Sierra College:Mon, 4/19, 4:30 pm -- DearTomorrow: Envisioning a sustainable future in a time of climate change -- An experiential climate change workshop -- Participants will break into smaller conversation group -- Organized by Long Now Boston:Tue, 4/20, 11 am -- Beyond the law and stigma: a grown up conversation about cannabis -- With medical cannabis proponent Dr. Sunil Kumar Aggarwal, Nathaniel Loxley, director of the British Hemp Alliance, medical historian and founder of the Black Medical Cannabis Alliance, Dr. Yewande Okuleye, and two others -- Organized by the (UK) Green Party's Drug Policy Action Group:Tue, 4/20, 5 pm -- Screening of the film Ferlinghetti: A Rebirth of Wonder, with filmmaker Chris Felver; Ferlinghetti biographer and poet Neeli Cherkovski; San Jose Statue University Professor Patrick Surgalski; and City Lights Publishing editor and poet Garret Caples:Wed, 4/21, 10:30 am -- Workers' Rights & the Gig Economy -- With journalist and author Naomi Klein, freelance journalist and former gig worker Wilfred Chan, and Veena Dubal, professor of law at UC Hastings San Francisco:Wed, 4/21, 3 pm -- Author Meets Critic: "Why Austerity Persists" -- A conversation with Jon Shefner, Professor of Sociology at the University of Tennessee, and discussant Clara Mattei, Assistant Professor in Economics at New School for Social Research (NSSR), about Shefner's recently published book: Why Austerity Persists (co-authored with C. Glad) -- Presented by the Critical Perspectives on Democratic Anti-Colonialism Project and the Department of Sociology at NSSR:Wed, 4/21, 3 pm -- The Climate Imperative: Meeting the Moment -- The next decade will require unprecedented, powerful, action to curb greenhouse gas emissions and avoid the most catastrophic climate impacts -- With Alex Halliday, Director of Columbia University's Earth Institute; and Maureen Raymo, Interim Director of Columbia's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory:Thu, 4/22, 9 am thru Fri, 4/23, 2:30 pm -- UC Center for Climate Justice Launch Event -- With food sovereignty scholar-activist Vandana Shiva, DOE Deputy Director for Energy Justice Shalanda Baker, Green New Deal architect Rihana Gunn-Wright, six panels, and more:Thu, 4/22, 10 am -- A conversation with Noam Chomsky and Ilan Pappé -- A discussion about impasse, internationalism and radical change -- Laureate professor and activist Chomsky is the author of many books, including Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media, and Understanding Power. Pappé, Professor of History at the University of Exeter, is an expatriate Israeli historian and socialist activist. He is the author of many books and wrote two books with Chomsky: Gaza in Crisis and On Palestine -- Organized by the Exeter Decolonising Network:Thu, 4/22, 12 Noon -- Cuba’s Approach to Healthcare for All -- Join Doctors Helen Yaffe and Valia Rodriguez, MD for a transnational conversation on why it is so important to establish medical cooperation between the people of the US and Cuba. The discussion will be introduced by Cuban Ambasadora Lianys Torres Rivera -- Sponsored by National Nurses United, Stanford’s Center for Innovation in Global Health, the SF Latino Task Force, the National Network on Cuba, and four other groups:Fri, 4/23, 4 pm -- The Shadow of El Centro: A History of Migrant Incarceration and Solidarity -- Jessica Ordaz's book "The Shadow of El Centro" tells the story of how the El Centro Immigration Detention Camp evolved into ICE's Processing Center of the 2000s and became a national model for detaining migrants—a place where the policing of migration, the racialization of labor, and detainee resistance coalesced. Ordaz is an Assistant Professor of Ethnic Studies at the University of Colorado Boulder:Sat, 4/24, all day -- 2nd Annual National Antiracist Book Festival -- including Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, Dave Zirin, Benjamin Crump, Albert Woodfox, and dozens of others -- Boston University Center for Antiracist Research:Sat, 4/24, 2 pm -- Friedrich Engels: An international panel discussion -- Professors from China, Japan, and the UK will discuss their books, Engels and the Dialectics of Nature, Re-examining Engels’s Legacy in the 21st Century, and Engels Before Marx -- Organized by the UK's Marxist Education Project:Mon, 4/26, 3 pm -- Imagining and Remaking a World Without Prisons: Visions, Study and Practice -- With Angela Davis, activist, Civil Rights icon, and professor emerita at the UC, Santa Cruz; Beth Richie, Professor of African American Studies at The University of Illinois at Chicago; Kathy Boudin, Director of the Criminal Justice Initiative, and Adjunct Lecturer at the School of Social Work at Columbia University; and Timmy Chau, a Vietnamese organizer, lawyer, and facilitator based in Chicago -- Organized by the Prison+Neighborhood Arts/Education Project:Thu, 4/29, 8 am -- As Long As Grass Grows: The Indigenous Fight for Environmental Justice from Colonization to Standing Rock -- Dina Gilio-Whitaker (Colville Confederated Tribes), Lecturer of American Indian Studies at California State University San Marcos, discusses some of the main themes of her book "As Long As Grass Grows" -- Organized by the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies: