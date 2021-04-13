top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
No Line 3 Project! The Work that Goes Into a Giant Wells Fargo Protest
by Environmental Activist
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM
See photos of how activists created a giant mural on April 9 when hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside the headquarters of Wells Fargo and BlackRock. They demonstrated against the two companies’ roles in financing an oil pipeline project in Minnesota.
sm_wf__reveal_2__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org accepting 4th photo which is by Steve Disenhof, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographers.

See what went into the creation of a giant street mural outside Wells Fargo headquarters on Montgomery Street on April 9. Demonstrators called on the bank to defund the construction of a new route for the Line 3 oil pipeline. In addition they demanded the removal of board chair Charles H. Noski.

Protesters later marched through the Financial District to the headquarters of BlackRock. There they placed hands dipped in red clay on the company's logo and on windows. BlackRock an investment management company complicit in creation of oil pipelines.

For any who are wondering what the Line 3 project the demonstrators are protesting is... it is a proposed expansion of an existing pipeline...it would carry nearly a million barrels of tar sands per day from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin.
§paint cart
by Environmental Activist
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM
sm_wf__paintcart_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2087)
§supplies
by Environmental Activist
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM
sm_wf__suppliesongroundterry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2044)
§Look who's painting
by Environmental Activist
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM
sm_friday_street-5694.jpg
original image (1900x1330)
This photo by Steve Disenhof, Pro Bono Photo
§Look who's painting
by Environmental Activist
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM
sm_wf__kiddo_k_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2127)
§All together now!
by Environmental Activist
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM
sm_wf__bullhorn_terr.jpg
original image (3001x2400)
§See who is supporting
by Environmental Activist
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM
sm_wf__indianspaintl_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§It's all coming together
by Environmental Activist
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM
sm_wf__paintingview_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Ever expanding
by Environmental Activist
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM
sm_wf_reveal3terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§close-up wow!
by Environmental Activist
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM
sm_wf__revealedterry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§March to BlackRock
by Environmental Activist
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM
sm_wf__marcherry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§AIM tattoo too
by Environmental Activist
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM
sm_wf__bullhorn2_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2209)
AIM, American Indian Movement
§BlackRock, ha!
by Environmental Activist
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM
sm_wf_blackrockcussel_.jpg
original image (3300x1955)
§Leaving their mark
by Environmental Activist
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM
sm_wf__blackrock2l_.jpg
original image (3150x2260)
§Free Calendula
by Environmental Activist
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM
sm_wf___calendua_terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2952x2240)
Traditional herb that may help with muscle aches from all the bending and squatting required to create the impressive displays.
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 145.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code