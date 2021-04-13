No Line 3 Project! The Work that Goes Into a Giant Wells Fargo Protest by Environmental Activist

Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 8:42 PM

See photos of how activists created a giant mural on April 9 when hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside the headquarters of Wells Fargo and BlackRock. They demonstrated against the two companies’ roles in financing an oil pipeline project in Minnesota.

Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org accepting 4th photo which is by Steve Disenhof, ProBonoPhoto.org

Please credit the photographers.



See what went into the creation of a giant street mural outside Wells Fargo headquarters on Montgomery Street on April 9. Demonstrators called on the bank to defund the construction of a new route for the Line 3 oil pipeline. In addition they demanded the removal of board chair Charles H. Noski.



Protesters later marched through the Financial District to the headquarters of BlackRock. There they placed hands dipped in red clay on the company's logo and on windows. BlackRock an investment management company complicit in creation of oil pipelines.



For any who are wondering what the Line 3 project the demonstrators are protesting is... it is a proposed expansion of an existing pipeline...it would carry nearly a million barrels of tar sands per day from Alberta, Canada to Superior, Wisconsin.

