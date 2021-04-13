From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Seattle APRI Panel:Mineworkers Union Of Namibia Rossing Mine Fight Against Union Busting by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 7:34 PM The Seattle APRI held a panel with Namibian Mineworkers Union Rossing fired union leaders who discussed the union busting by the China National Nuclear Corporation CNNC in Namibia.

Seattle chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute APRI on April 10, 2021.



The nine Rossing branch mine union leaders were fired after the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC took over the mine and sought economic concessions including healthcare cutbacks and also brought in Chinese workers disregarding the union contract and labor law in Namibia.



Additional media:

The Namibia Mineworkers Union Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working Class

https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc



Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium Corporation

Limited (CNUC)

https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU



Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock





China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course

https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/



Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo

https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304



Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners





Swapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?

https://www.namibian.com.na/183845/archive-read/Letter-of-the-Week--Swapo-what-is-Socialism-with-a-Namibian-Character

Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-namibia-china/namibia-says-china-can-buy-rios-uranium-stake-if-it-respects-laws-idUSKCN1SZ0UR



Anatomy of a Bribe & Fish Rot Files

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FJ1TB0nwHs



For more information:

Seattle APRI

http://www.facebook.com/APRISEATTLE



Petition For Reinstatement of the Nine Mine Workers Union of Leaders of Namibia Rossing Uranium Limited

https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/the-reinstatement-of-the-nine-unlawfully-and



Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners

https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com



Labor Video Project

§ China Now Runs The Entire Uranium Mining Industry by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 7:34 PM The Chinese government now runs the entire uranium mining industry in Namibia. According to the fired National Mine Workers Union of Rossing leaders the Chinese employers are engaged in a massive union busting drive to destroy independent unions at the mines. They have illegally fired mine union leaders at other mines in the country. https://youtu.be/IHiTopeOyGg

§ Banner Of Mineworkers Union Of Namibia by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 7:34 PM The MUN Rossing branch reported that the national leadership of the union has refused to use the full power of the union to fight the union busting drive by the CNNC. https://youtu.be/IHiTopeOyGg

§ MUN Rossing Branch leader Johanna Hamutenya by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 7:34 PM MUN Rossing Branch leader Johanna Hamutenya leading a rally of miners and supporters at the labor arbitration site. The mine workers are getting support from other workers in Namibia. https://youtu.be/IHiTopeOyGg