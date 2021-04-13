top
Related Categories: International | Labor & Workers
Seattle APRI Panel:Mineworkers Union Of Namibia Rossing Mine Fight Against Union Busting
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 7:34 PM
The Seattle APRI held a panel with Namibian Mineworkers Union Rossing fired union leaders who discussed the union busting by the China National Nuclear Corporation CNNC in Namibia.
swacop_miners_protest_signs.jpg
Namibian Mineworkers Union Rossing branch union leaders reported about their dismissal at a meeting of the
Seattle chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute APRI on April 10, 2021.

The nine Rossing branch mine union leaders were fired after the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC took over the mine and sought economic concessions including healthcare cutbacks and also brought in Chinese workers disregarding the union contract and labor law in Namibia.

Additional media:
The Namibia Mineworkers Union Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working Class
https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc

Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium Corporation
Limited (CNUC)
https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU

Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock
https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/Rössing-union-in-wage-deadlock

China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course
https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/

Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo
https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304

Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners
https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/Rössing-union-members-face-dismissal

Swapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?
https://www.namibian.com.na/183845/archive-read/Letter-of-the-Week--Swapo-what-is-Socialism-with-a-Namibian-Character
Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-namibia-china/namibia-says-china-can-buy-rios-uranium-stake-if-it-respects-laws-idUSKCN1SZ0UR

Anatomy of a Bribe & Fish Rot Files
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FJ1TB0nwHs

For more information:
Seattle APRI
http://www.facebook.com/APRISEATTLE

Petition For Reinstatement of the Nine Mine Workers Union of Leaders of Namibia Rossing Uranium Limited
https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/the-reinstatement-of-the-nine-unlawfully-and

Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/IHiTopeOyGg
§China Now Runs The Entire Uranium Mining Industry
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 7:34 PM
sm_namibia_rossing_miners.jpg
original image (820x547)
The Chinese government now runs the entire uranium mining industry in Namibia. According to the fired National Mine Workers Union of Rossing leaders the Chinese employers are engaged in a massive union busting drive to destroy independent unions at the mines. They have illegally fired mine union leaders at other mines in the country.
https://youtu.be/IHiTopeOyGg
§Banner Of Mineworkers Union Of Namibia
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 7:34 PM
sm_namibian_miners_union_partial_banner.jpg
original image (2386x1356)
The MUN Rossing branch reported that the national leadership of the union has refused to use the full power of the union to fight the union busting drive by the CNNC.
https://youtu.be/IHiTopeOyGg
§MUN Rossing Branch leader Johanna Hamutenya
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 7:34 PM
namiibia_nmwu_rossing_chair_johanna_at_rally_rossing.jpg
MUN Rossing Branch leader Johanna Hamutenya leading a rally of miners and supporters at the labor arbitration site. The mine workers are getting support from other workers in Namibia.
https://youtu.be/IHiTopeOyGg
§Namibian Miners Negotiating With CNNC Management
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 7:34 PM
sm_nmu_negotiating_with_chinese_bosses.jpg
original image (1008x756)
The Mineworkers Union of Nambia tried to negotiate with the CNNC management but the bosses were intent in destroying their union. They also illegally fired a newly election leader to show that they want no real union.
https://youtu.be/IHiTopeOyGg
