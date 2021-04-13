From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Seattle APRI Panel:Mineworkers Union Of Namibia Rossing Mine Fight Against Union Busting
The Seattle APRI held a panel with Namibian Mineworkers Union Rossing fired union leaders who discussed the union busting by the China National Nuclear Corporation CNNC in Namibia.
Namibian Mineworkers Union Rossing branch union leaders reported about their dismissal at a meeting of the
Seattle chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute APRI on April 10, 2021.
The nine Rossing branch mine union leaders were fired after the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC took over the mine and sought economic concessions including healthcare cutbacks and also brought in Chinese workers disregarding the union contract and labor law in Namibia.
Additional media:
The Namibia Mineworkers Union Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working Class
https://youtu.be/1LCD5ZuAgvc
Namibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium Corporation
Limited (CNUC)
https://youtu.be/pHsDDqy_WPU
Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock
https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/Rössing-union-in-wage-deadlock
China and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision Course
https://www.facebook.com/informantenam/posts/3090166147716991/
Namibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promises
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9nLuFIxwcIM&feature=emb_logo
https://www.nbc.na/news/mun-claims-china-national-nuclear-corporation-falling-short-its-rossing-promises.29304
Namibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners
https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/Rössing-union-members-face-dismissal
Swapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?
https://www.namibian.com.na/183845/archive-read/Letter-of-the-Week--Swapo-what-is-Socialism-with-a-Namibian-Character
Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects laws
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-rio-tinto-namibia-china/namibia-says-china-can-buy-rios-uranium-stake-if-it-respects-laws-idUSKCN1SZ0UR
Anatomy of a Bribe & Fish Rot Files
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FJ1TB0nwHs
For more information:
Seattle APRI
http://www.facebook.com/APRISEATTLE
Petition For Reinstatement of the Nine Mine Workers Union of Leaders of Namibia Rossing Uranium Limited
https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/the-reinstatement-of-the-nine-unlawfully-and
Internatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian Miners
https://ilscnamibia.wordpress.com
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
