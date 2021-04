The Seattle APRI held a panel with Namibian Mineworkers Union Rossing fired union leaders who discussed the union busting by the China National Nuclear Corporation CNNC in Namibia.

Namibian Mineworkers Union Rossing branch union leaders reported about their dismissal at a meeting of theSeattle chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute APRI on April 10, 2021.The nine Rossing branch mine union leaders were fired after the Chinese National Nuclear Corporation CNNC took over the mine and sought economic concessions including healthcare cutbacks and also brought in Chinese workers disregarding the union contract and labor law in Namibia.Additional media:The Namibia Mineworkers Union Rossing Branch & The Struggle of The Namibian Working ClassNamibian Rössing Mine Workers Face Covid-19 & Attacks From State Owned China National Uranium CorporationLimited (CNUC)Namibia Rössing, union in wage deadlock https://www.namibian.com.na/198882/archive-read/R össing-union-in-wage-deadlockChina and Namibia Rössing Workers on Collision CourseNamibia MUN claims China National Nuclear Corporation is falling short of its Rossing promisesNamibia Rössing uranium mine union members face dismissal by Chinese owners https://www.namibian.com.na/203896/archive-read/R össing-union-members-face-dismissalSwapo, what is 'Socialism with a Namibian Character’?Namibia says China can buy Rio's uranium stake if it respects lawsAnatomy of a Bribe & Fish Rot FilesFor more information:Seattle APRIPetition For Reinstatement of the Nine Mine Workers Union of Leaders of Namibia Rossing Uranium LimitedInternatonal Labor Solidarity Committee For The Namibian MinersLabor Video Project