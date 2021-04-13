top
San Francisco | Racial Justice
On Environmental Racism, Climate Change, and Pathways to Justice
Date Wednesday April 28
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCIIS Public Programs
Location Details
Online
Wed, April 28, 7pm-8:30pm Pacific time

Racism permeates every aspect of society. The way environmental racism and climate change impact marginalized populations can be seen and heard in the broader media landscape, but the full extent of their effects on Black, Brown, and Indigenous communities are often not fully seen or addressed.

Environmental racism is a form of systemic racism in which people of color are disproportionately burdened with health hazards through policies and practices that force them to live in proximity to sources of toxic waste such as sewage works, mines, landfills, power stations, major roads, and emitters of airborne particulate matter. As a result, these communities suffer greater rates of health problems caused by hazardous pollutants.

From the recent news of environmental disasters across Texas, to the Flint water crisis and the Dakota Access Pipeline, environmental racism is deeply connected to our changing climate, and both must be addressed for equity, safety, and the betterment of everyone.

Join co-founder of Movement Generation: Justice and Ecology Project, Gopal Dayaneni and community organizer and environmental justice advocate Carla Maria Perez for a powerful conversation exploring the connections between environmental racism and climate change and what we can do as individuals and communities to address and heal from the harms of both.

Free, suggested donation of $10.
For more event information: https://www.ciis.edu/public-programs/event...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 6:01 PM
