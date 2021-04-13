We are thrilled to announce our next popup on Saturday, April 24th 1pm - 5pm at Unity Park in Richmond.
We are so proud and excited to work with these amazing vendors who will be sharing and selling their fruits of their hard work and dedication with us!
- Lutong Vegan
Homecooked Filipino meals. IG @lutong_vegan
- La Espiga de Oro
Sweet breads, pastries, and aguas frescas from family owned Mexican bakery. IG @vegan.laespigadeoro
- Liquified Juicery
Organic, raw, cold pressed juices. IG @liquifiedjuicery
- Decolonize mushrooms
Culinary & medicinal mushroom capsules and teas IG @roblopez_iam
- Soy Amor y Luz Crystals
Crystals and candles. IG @soy.amoryluz.crystals
- Unforbidden Fruitz
Organic and cold pressed juices IG @unforbiddenfruitz
- Deliciously Vegan SF
Homemade pastries. IG @deliciouslyvegansf
-Annie's T Cakes
Taiwanese Pineapple cakes, vegan, gluten-free, upcycled. IG @anniestcakes
MORE VENDORS TBA!! 🙂
* At the entrance of the event we will be ensuring face masks are wore, and checking people in.
* If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive, or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, please stay home and stay safe!
This is an outdoor event and there are many picnic tables and benches to sit at!
This event was made possible thanks to Rich City Rides! In their own words, Rich City Rides is "a counterculture organization that uses bikes to transform the norm and implement the change we need to create healthy equitable reciprocal relationships with our environment."
Check them on out FB: https://www.facebook.com/rich.cityrides
and Instagram: @richcityrides
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
