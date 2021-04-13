Life is so busy and so fast! Join us on a beautiful Sunday morning to walk around Lake Anza. We will be providing yummy vegan snacks. Since the pandemic most of us have been spending more time than usual at home and online. It can be good for our mental and physical well-being to get outside and be in nature. That's why we host monthly COVID-safe community hikes.
Where: Lake Anza, meeting in the parking lot
When: Sunday, April 18th at 9am
What: Community walk together in nature
The terrain is not difficult and the wilk is moderate. Please wear clothing that is comfortable to walk in and if you have any COVID symptoms please stay home and stay safe.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation
|Community Hike: Lake Anza
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday April 18
|Time
|9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|dxe
|Location Details
|https://www.facebook.com/pages/Lake-Anza-Parking-Lot-Tilden-Regional-Park/781513032204306
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2841191632...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 2:16 PM
