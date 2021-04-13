One Health is the concept that human, non-human, plant and environmental health are all interconnected. The animal agriculture industry’s influence on government legislators, law enforcement officials and regulatory bodies prevents normal oversight and limits systems that should be in place to protect public health and the environment. We will discuss instances of this throughout 2020 by delving deep into government documents revealed via Freedom of Information Act Requests.
Related Categories: California | Animal Liberation
How lack of transparency in the animal agriculture industry threatens One Health
|Date
|Wednesday April 14
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|dxe
|Location Details
|on line
|
