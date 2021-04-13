top
Related Categories: South Bay | Labor & Workers
Don't Forget the Unemployed!
Date Saturday April 24
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNorthern California Unemployed Committee
Location Details
901 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95116
Join us to march for more unemployment assistance and protections!

Here are our demands:
-Reinstate the $600 weekly federal UI supplement
-End federal taxation on unemployment benefits
-Make the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance permanent and expand UI coverage for self-employed and contract ("gig") workers
-Use the CA state budget surplus to speed up UI claim processing
