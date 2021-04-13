Join us to march for more unemployment assistance and protections!
Here are our demands:
-Reinstate the $600 weekly federal UI supplement
-End federal taxation on unemployment benefits
-Make the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance permanent and expand UI coverage for self-employed and contract ("gig") workers
-Use the CA state budget surplus to speed up UI claim processing
|Date
|Saturday April 24
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Protest
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Northern California Unemployed Committee
|Location Details
|901 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95116
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 13th, 2021 1:28 PM
