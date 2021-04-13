Join us to march for more unemployment assistance and protections!



Here are our demands:

-Reinstate the $600 weekly federal UI supplement

-End federal taxation on unemployment benefits

-Make the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance permanent and expand UI coverage for self-employed and contract ("gig") workers

-Use the CA state budget surplus to speed up UI claim processing

