KQED is hosting a new series entitled Philly DA about Larry Krasner, the district attorney of Philadelphia. After running as a "progressive," Krasner has become the DA denying Mumia's appeal or any investigation into his case. We demand equal time to counter Krasner's lies!
Join the press conference and rally outside KQED's offices at 50 Beale Street (corner of Mission) in San Francisco! Demand equal time for Mumia Abu-Jamal!
|Tuesday April 20
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Protest
|Judy Greenspan
|KQED, 50 Beale Street (corner of Beale and Mission Streets) San Francisco
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1992172684...
