PBS Independent Lens! We want more airtime for Mumia Abu-Jamal (sign the petition) by The Jamal Journal

Monday Apr 12th, 2021 10:10 PM

Our new Color of Change petition has just been launched in support of the upcoming April 20 protest against DA Larry Krasner's continued defense of Mumia Abu-Jamal's conviction, and the letter to KQED from Angela Davis, Boots Riley and others. Please sign the petition and help us to circulate it amongst your activist networks. This action is winnable if we get enough support!