Mumia Abu-Jamal, incarcerated for over 40 years for a crime he did not commit, is facing serious medical complications and possible death. He has recently recovered from COVID and has been diagnosed with Congestive Heart Disease.



Mumia, who is an internationally known Black journalist and author will turn 67 on April 24 and demonstrations are being organized across the US to demand his freedom. He has been unjustly and inhumanely incarcerated for over 40 years. Join us on April 24 in Oakland to demand his freedom!

