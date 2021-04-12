Thur, April 22, 7-8:30pm Pacific time



The American Dream as it has been defined for more than a century is about the well-paying job, the nuclear family, and upward mobility. But what both clouds and defines that dream is the distance between us, our neighbors, and that we, our communities, are defined by the dichotomy of winners and losers. What has been lost in many people's day to day and in the larger American Dream is the key element that helped many of us to succeed in the first place-community.



Join author and activist Mia Birdsong and CIIS Director of Diversity and Inclusion Rachel Bryant for a conversation on reclaiming family, friendship, and communities. Sharing insights from her book, How We Show Up, Mia shows that what separates us isn't only the ever-present injustices built around race, class, gender, values, and beliefs, but also our denial of our interdependence and need for belonging. Mia highlights how we can return to our inherent connectedness to find strength, safety, and support in vulnerability and generosity, in asking for help, and in being accountable.



Discover how showing up-literally and figuratively-points us toward the promise of our collective vitality and leads us to the liberated well-being we want.



Free, suggested donation of $10.

