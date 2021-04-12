top
Related Categories: East Bay | San Francisco | U.S. | Media Activism & Independent Media | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Free Mumia! protests: April 20 in SF at KQED, April 24 in Oakland
by reposted by the Jamal Journal
Monday Apr 12th, 2021 2:34 PM
April 20th: Protest at KQED Headquarters,50 Beale St., San Francisco; Protest against Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, who is trying to keep Mumia imprisoned for life. Krasner is the star of a new PBS documentary, “Philly D.A.” Then, on April 24 in Oakland, (Mumia’s Birthday) – March and Car Caravan, Oscar Grant Plaza (14th and Broadway) to Alameda County Courthouse, 1221 Fallon Street, Rally on the steps of the Alameda County Courthouse, where the Panthers demonstrated for Huey Newton, on Mumia’s Birthday!
sm_sf420.jpg
original image (1294x2000)
Former Black Panther and revolutionary journalist Mumia Abu-Jamal was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and congestive heart failure. He was hospitalized for four days, and each of his limbs were shackled separately to the hospital bed. The shackles dug into his skin and caused horrific injuries.

The Only Treatment is Freedom. Join us for demonstrations to call for Mumia’s release!

1) April 20th, 2021 – Protest at KQED Headquarters,
50 Beale St., San Francisco

Protest against Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, who is trying to keep Mumia imprisoned for life. Krasner is the star of a new PBS documentary, “Philly D.A.”

2) April 24th, 2021 (Mumia’s Birthday) – March and Car Caravan, Oscar Grant Plaza (14th and Broadway) to Alameda County Courthouse, 1221 Fallon Street

Rally on the steps of the Alameda County Courthouse, where the Panthers demonstrated for Huey Newton, on Mumia’s Birthday!

What You Can Do Now

KQED is broadcasting a new, eight-part documentary series “Philly D.A.” about progressive D.A. Larry Krasner. Krasner opposes Mumia’s appeal from his frame-up conviction and repeats the lies of the Philadelphia Police and the Fraternal Order of Police about Mumia’s case in his brief.

Mumia’s supporters are demanding that KQED give equal time to broadcast a documentary showing Mumia’s innocence, and a video recorded by Colin Kaepernick on behalf of Mumia.

Go to the Comments page for “Philly D.A.”:

https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/films/philly-da/#viewcomments

And demand that KQED give equal time to Mumia Abu-Jamal when “Philly D.A.” shows.

Sample comment:

“District Attorney Larry Krasner opposes Mumia Abu-Jamal’s appeal from his frame-up conviction, despite mountains of evidence showing that Mumia was framed.

KQED should provide equal time to Mumia Abu-Jamal to explain his innocence and highlight Krasner’s failure to defend an innocent man when the key interests of the Philadelphia police and the powerful politicians who support them are involved.”
