Chico Shines a Light, But Activists Here Must Do the Heavy Lifting rnorse3 [at] hotmail.com)

Monday Apr 12th, 2021 7:57 AM by Robert Norse

Down Chico way, a Senior Sacramento Judge of the Eastern Division of the Federal District Court has stopped encampment sweeps dead in their tracks city-wide with a TRO in the Commanche Creek Greenway case. This was justified not by the fading COVID-19 shelter-in-place concerns, but rather by lack of shelter or campground alternatives for those being rousted.

