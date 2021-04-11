top
Related Categories: East Bay | LGBTI / Queer | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
Celebrate Kayla Moore's Birthday
Date Saturday April 17
Time 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorBerkeley Copwatch
Location Details
CIVIC CENTER PARK
2151 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Berkeley, CA 94704
CELEBRATE WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN KAYLA'S 50TH BIRTHDAY AND DEMAND CARE NOT COPS

Join us in celebrating the life of Kayla Moore, who died at the hands of the Berkeley Police in 2013. Kayla was a Black trans loved one who was living with a mental health condition. She was killed by the BPD during a mental health wellness check. Kayla would have been 50 years old this year.

We believe that Kayla Moore would still be alive if there had been an appropriate response while she was experiencing a mental health crisis. Join us in demanding CARE NOT COPS.

Socially distanced outdoor rally & march, wear a mask!

For accessibility questions or needs, contact berkeleycopwatch [at] yahoo.com
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 11th, 2021 8:44 PM
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
