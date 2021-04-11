CELEBRATE WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN KAYLA'S 50TH BIRTHDAY AND DEMAND CARE NOT COPS
Join us in celebrating the life of Kayla Moore, who died at the hands of the Berkeley Police in 2013. Kayla was a Black trans loved one who was living with a mental health condition. She was killed by the BPD during a mental health wellness check. Kayla would have been 50 years old this year.
We believe that Kayla Moore would still be alive if there had been an appropriate response while she was experiencing a mental health crisis. Join us in demanding CARE NOT COPS.
Socially distanced outdoor rally & march, wear a mask!
For accessibility questions or needs, contact berkeleycopwatch [at] yahoo.com
Related Categories: East Bay | LGBTI / Queer | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
|Date
|Saturday April 17
|Time
|2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Party/Street Party
|Organizer/Author
|Berkeley Copwatch
|Location Details
|
CIVIC CENTER PARK
2151 Martin Luther King Jr. Way
Berkeley, CA 94704
|
