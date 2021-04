Meet up @ 10:30AM: Central Park, 969 Kiely Blvd Santa Clara



Caravan leaving 11AM



Rally: caravan ends at St. James Park, N 2nd St, San Jose 95112 for rally



More Info:



Peaceful protest event.





Organizers: Free Minds & South Bay community organizers



Free Minds website:



Music video:



_____________________________________________________________



SAFETY DURING COVID-19



Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

_____________________________________________________________



We are having an immigrant and migrant rights Car Caravan & Rally to demand No More Kids in Cages!Meet up @ 10:30AM: Central Park, 969 Kiely Blvd Santa ClaraCaravan leaving 11AMRally: caravan ends at St. James Park, N 2nd St, San Jose 95112 for rallyMore Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/188631096399276/ Peaceful protest event.Organizers: Free Minds & South Bay community organizersFree Minds website: https://www.freeyourselffellowship.com/about Music video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=821013418739338 _____________________________________________________________SAFETY DURING COVID-19Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All TimesIf you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:--Fever--Shortness of breath--Cough--Headache--Loss of smell or tasteCDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html _____________________________________________________________ Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 11th, 2021 4:48 PM