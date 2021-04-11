We are having an immigrant and migrant rights Car Caravan & Rally to demand No More Kids in Cages!
Meet up @ 10:30AM: Central Park, 969 Kiely Blvd Santa Clara
Caravan leaving 11AM
Rally: caravan ends at St. James Park, N 2nd St, San Jose 95112 for rally
More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/188631096399276/
Peaceful protest event.
Organizers: Free Minds & South Bay community organizers
Free Minds website: https://www.freeyourselffellowship.com/about
Music video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=821013418739338
_____________________________________________________________
SAFETY DURING COVID-19
Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
_____________________________________________________________
