Related Categories: South Bay | Immigrant Rights
View events for the week of 4/24/2021
No More Kids In Cages! Car Caravan & Rally in San Jose
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday April 24
Time 10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFree Minds & community organizers
Location Details
Meet up: Central Park, 969 Kiely Blvd Santa Clara 95051, then caravan to St. James Park, N 2nd St, San Jose 95112 for the Rally

Masks & Social Distancing Required; Peaceful protest
We are having an immigrant and migrant rights Car Caravan & Rally to demand No More Kids in Cages!

Meet up @ 10:30AM: Central Park, 969 Kiely Blvd Santa Clara

Caravan leaving 11AM

Rally: caravan ends at St. James Park, N 2nd St, San Jose 95112 for rally

More Info: https://www.facebook.com/events/188631096399276/

Peaceful protest event.


Organizers: Free Minds & South Bay community organizers

Free Minds website: https://www.freeyourselffellowship.com/about

Music video: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=821013418739338

_____________________________________________________________

SAFETY DURING COVID-19

Masks & Social Distancing is Required at All Times

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
_____________________________________________________________

sm_no_cages.jpg
original image (768x960)
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 11th, 2021 4:48 PM
