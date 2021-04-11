This event will be a presentation and celebration of the billboards visible in SF with artwork by YAX students. Based on our slogan on the Billboard: “Youth Silence is Not for Sale”, participants will build digital or analog colleges based on an interpretation of this phrase and/or a social justice issue that the youth are passionate about. The goal is to encourage a safe space to talk about these issues and create artwork with a follow-up discussion. This event is open to all ages! Highly recommend for youth to attend.



This workshop is presented by Youth Art Exchange's Youth Advisory Board: Antonio, Casey, Dalya, Emmy, Jodi, Leena, Michaela, Natalie, Nikki, Rachel, Tiffany, and Alex!



Our Youth Advisory Board (YAB) demonstrates the highest rung on the ladder of leadership at the organization and is a group of high school students who help create, lead, and support the programs. YAB members have been program participants, interns, classroom and teaching assistants- or those who have just stood out as exceptional- and have aspired to inform program development, implementation, and strategic initiatives. YAB members select staff and faculty members, evaluate programs, and provide the youth perspective to our work. YAB members write grants, plan events, and are the voice of young artists in San Francisco.



This workshop is part of (415) Public Gallery a project of Youth Art Exchange and [x]space arts hub. It is an art show in its third year that breaks down barriers to exhibition places the public as both exhibitors and audience members. The curation of the art show is crowdsourced from those living/working/loving in San Francisco. This year we are also hosting fours virtual art making workshops as part of the programming. (415) Public Gallery is made possible with support from the California Arts Council and San Francisco Arts Commission. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/415-public-ga...

