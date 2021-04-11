As the pandemic kept us all away from our friends and family, making and sending cards has become a way to stay connected and help brighten someone’s day. A store-bought card is a nice thought, but why not make something that your loved ones want to display forever because of its originality and charm? And if you put their name on it, it is sure to be a hit. Using a process of paper collage, we will cut out letters for the messages on the front of the cards and then dress them up with decorations and embellishments, write our letters inside, construct a custom envelope, and prepare them to ship out.



Sofie Ramos creates large-scale sculptural installations of vibrantly painted and precariously placed household forms and textures that imagine and bring to life other worlds inside/alongside/underneath our own and offer alternative existences for abandoned or forgotten objects. Sofie was born in Cincinnati, Ohio (1990), received a BA in Visual Art from Brown University (2013) and an MFA in Art Practice from UC Berkeley (2015), and is now a full-time artist based in San Francisco and Los Angeles.



This workshop is part of (415) Public Gallery a project of Youth Art Exchange and [x]space arts hub. It is an art show in its third year that breaks down barriers to exhibition places the public as both exhibitors and audience members. The curation of the art show is crowdsourced from those living/working/loving in San Francisco. This year we are also hosting fours virtual art making workshops as part of the programming. (415) Public Gallery is made possible with support from the California Arts Council and San Francisco Arts Commission. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/415-public-ga...

