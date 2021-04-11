top
Saving Life on Earth: Creating Just, Secure, and Wildlife-Friendly Food Systems in America
Date Thursday April 15
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Biological Diversity
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Thursday, April 15 at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET)

RSVP for Zoom here: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/a/creating-more-just-food-systems

The pandemic has exposed the worst parts of the U.S. food system, from exploited workers and food insecurity to abuses of environmental laws and unchecked pollution.

Join the Center for Biological Diversity for our next Saving Life on Earth webinar about the hard lessons of 2020 and how we can work together to create a more secure, just and wildlife-friendly food system.

The failure of the federal response during the pandemic resulted in part from long-standing ties between industry and government that have been costly for workers, animals and biodiversity.

But things are starting to change. People are eating less meat and dairy, more local governments are embracing the importance of changing diets, and the food movement is becoming more inclusive.

Come learn more and find out how you can make a difference!

This webinar will feature from the Center for Biological Diversity:

-- Jennifer Molidor, Senior Food Campaigner

--Lori Ann Burd, Environmental Health Program Director

--Hannah Connor, Senior Attorney


ABOUT: Center for Biological Diversity

https://www.biologicaldiversity.org/

SF Bay Area office: 1212 Broadway #800, Oakland, CA 94612

At the Center for Biological Diversity, we believe that the welfare of human beings is deeply linked to nature — to the existence in our world of a vast diversity of wild animals and plants.

Because diversity has intrinsic value, and because its loss impoverishes society, we work to secure a future for all species, great and small, hovering on the brink of extinction. We do so through science, law and creative media, with a focus on protecting the lands, waters and climate that species need to survive.

We want those who come after us to inherit a world where the wild is still alive.
_______________________________________________________________

CALL TO ACTION: Halting the Extinction Crisis

Our planet now faces a global extinction crisis never witnessed by humankind. Scientists predict that more than 1 million species are on track for extinction in the coming decades.

Join in signing the Saving Life on Earth petition demanding immediate action and policies
to halt to the extinction crisis.

GO HERE: https://act.biologicaldiversity.org/a/president-biden-work-save-life-earth
_______________________________________________________________
