End the UC’s displacement, gentrification, and violence!



Protect community, protect history, protect People’s Park and 1921 Walnut Street!



The University of California, Gov. Newsom and their billionaire cronies is trying to evict tenants of 1921 Walnut Street, a rent-controlled building, and destroy affordable housing in Berkeley, California to create student dorms. The UC is also trying to destroy People’s Park, an open space, center for arts and culture, mutual aid, and poor people in the East Bay.



We say NO!



Meet at 1921 Walnut Street on April 24th at 12PM.

