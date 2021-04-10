End the UC’s displacement, gentrification, and violence!
Protect community, protect history, protect People’s Park and 1921 Walnut Street!
The University of California, Gov. Newsom and their billionaire cronies is trying to evict tenants of 1921 Walnut Street, a rent-controlled building, and destroy affordable housing in Berkeley, California to create student dorms. The UC is also trying to destroy People’s Park, an open space, center for arts and culture, mutual aid, and poor people in the East Bay.
We say NO!
Meet at 1921 Walnut Street on April 24th at 12PM.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 4/24/2021
|Save 1921 Walnut, Save People’s Park!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday April 24
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|TANC, 1921 Walnut, People’s Park Committee
|Location Details
|
1921 Walnut Street
Berkeley, CA 94704
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 2:46 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network