Please join us Sunday April 18, 2021, 3:00 PM PT for a screening of the documentary
"Power to Heal: Medicare and the Civil Rights Revolution", a powerful film chronicling this little know history from the 1960's. There will be a panel discussion following the viewing of a 30 minute version of the film.
Panelists will include Barbara Berney, the filmmaker; a low waged health care worker; a representative from the Indigenous People's Contingent; and the California Nurses Association will present info on CA AB1440 Guaranteed Healthcare for All.
More Info on CA AB1440 here: https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220AB1400
