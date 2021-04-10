



This event will be Closed Captioned and ASL interpreted.RSVP for Zoom here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_L3O0lLQeSSeOfzk5TGgr3w Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/californiappc/ Please join us Sunday April 18, 2021, 3:00 PM PT for a screening of the documentary"Power to Heal: Medicare and the Civil Rights Revolution", a powerful film chronicling this little know history from the 1960's. There will be a panel discussion following the viewing of a 30 minute version of the film.Panelists will include Barbara Berney, the filmmaker; a low waged health care worker; a representative from the Indigenous People's Contingent; and the California Nurses Association will present info on CA AB1440 Guaranteed Healthcare for All.More Info on CA AB1440 here: https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220AB1400 Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:18 PM