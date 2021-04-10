top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense
Wells Fargo and BlackRock Fossil Fuel Funding Protested
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
Activists paint street mural on Montgomery Street and leave their mark at BlackRock
sm_01-099852_8447.jpg
original image (2102x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Sponsored by Climate Justice Street Mural Project, East Point Peace Academy, 1000 Grandmothers for Future Generations and others, activists painted a giant mural demanding that Wells Fargo fire their Chairman Charkes Noski, stop funding Line 3 and respect indigenous sovereignty.

Wells Fargo funds Line 3, a project by Canadian company Enbridge to export Tar Sands to the US. Tar sands are the dirtiest, most energy consuming oil to extract and refine. Pipeline 3 will drastically increase the amount of Tar Sands being moved through pipelines that have a long history of leaking and polluting the land. The pipeline goes through indigenous people's (Anishaabe) lands without permission.

BlackRock is the largest financial investment firm in the world which, according Ceres and FundVotes, a unit of Morningstar. Blackrock has among the worst voting records on climate issues.

The protesters marched from their mural in front of Wells Fargo on Montgomery street to BlackRock where they left clay handprints. Figuratively and literally, BlackRock has some cleansing to do.

See all high resolution photos by Pro Bono Photographers here.
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_02-099852_8443.jpg
original image (1935x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_03-099850_9174.jpg
original image (1775x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_04-099850_9248.jpg
original image (1977x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_05-099850_9253.jpg
original image (1995x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_06-099850_9257.jpg
original image (1776x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_07-099850_9284.jpg
original image (2086x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_08-099852_8466.jpg
original image (1891x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_09-099850_9313.jpg
original image (1943x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_10-099850_9323.jpg
original image (1627x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_11-099850_9413.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_12-099852_8504.jpg
original image (1964x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_13-099850_9469.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_14-099852_8520.jpg
original image (1896x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_15-099850_9558.jpg
original image (1985x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_16-099852_8544.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_17-099852_8551.jpg
original image (2062x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_18-099850_9644.jpg
original image (1945x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_19-099850_9628.jpg
original image (1981x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Saturday Apr 10th, 2021 12:01 AM
sm_20-099850_9660.jpg
original image (1991x1400)
https://www.stopline3.org/take-action
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code