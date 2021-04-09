From the Open-Publishing Calendar
USF, Hanging Nooses & The Struggle Against Racism with BSU President
Another hanging noose has been put up at the University of San Francisco. UCF BSU president Brianna Johnson talks with WorkWeek about this incident and how the University officials have dealt with this.,
Another hanging noose has put up at the University of San Francisco USF and Black Student Union president Brianna Johnson talks about the effect of that incident and how the University administration has handled the continuing racist incidents at the University.
Following this interview the student who put up the noose was expelled from the university.
This interview was completed on 4/9/21
Additional media:
Open letter from the USF Black Student Union to the administration: Noose found displayed from dorm balcony
https://sfbayview.com/2021/04/open-letter-from-the-usf-black-student-union-to-the-administration-noose-found-displayed-from-dorm-balcony/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=open-letter-from-the-usf-black-student-union-to-the-administration-noose-found-displayed-from-dorm-balcony
USF Officials Investigate Noose Found Hanging Off Student Dorm Room Balcony
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/video/5471183-usf-officials-investigate-noose-found-hanging-off-student-dorm-room-balcony/
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
