Far right groups have called for Sunday, April 11 to be a national day of "White Lives Matter" rallies. Stand up against the racists and fascists descending on Sacramento. Mask up and join us in showing them how outnumbered they really are. With the increased violence and misogyny against Asians and Asian Americans, ongoing brutality against Black, Latinx and trans folks, continued lock-up of refugee children and the economic crisis, now is the time to put a stop to the scapegoating.
Bring your friends, co-workers and neighbors and your signs, banners, noisemakers, and chants to shout down the racists and fascists.
For organizations and individuals interested in endorsing, or for more information, email norcalagainstfascism [at] gmail.com or call 415-734-1163.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 4/11/2021
|Picket Against White Supremacists!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday April 11
|Time
|12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|NorCal Against Fascism
|norcalagainstfascism [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|415-734-1163
|Location Details
|Meet at Fremont Park, 16th St.and P St., Sacramento. Note that the far right has not disclosed the location of their rally. Call or text 415-734- 1163 to confirm the final location of the anti-fascist meeting point.
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 9th, 2021 4:06 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network