For organizations and individuals interested in endorsing, or for more information, email Far right groups have called for Sunday, April 11 to be a national day of "White Lives Matter" rallies. Stand up against the racists and fascists descending on Sacramento. Mask up and join us in showing them how outnumbered they really are. With the increased violence and misogyny against Asians and Asian Americans, ongoing brutality against Black, Latinx and trans folks, continued lock-up of refugee children and the economic crisis, now is the time to put a stop to the scapegoating.Bring your friends, co-workers and neighbors and your signs, banners, noisemakers, and chants to shout down the racists and fascists.For organizations and individuals interested in endorsing, or for more information, email norcalagainstfascism [at] gmail.com or call 415-734-1163. Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 9th, 2021 4:06 PM