Related Categories: California | Central Valley | Police State & Prisons | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 4/11/2021
Picket Against White Supremacists!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday April 11
Time 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNorCal Against Fascism
Emailnorcalagainstfascism [at] gmail.com
Phone415-734-1163
Location Details
Meet at Fremont Park, 16th St.and P St., Sacramento. Note that the far right has not disclosed the location of their rally. Call or text 415-734- 1163 to confirm the final location of the anti-fascist meeting point.
Far right groups have called for Sunday, April 11 to be a national day of "White Lives Matter" rallies. Stand up against the racists and fascists descending on Sacramento. Mask up and join us in showing them how outnumbered they really are. With the increased violence and misogyny against Asians and Asian Americans, ongoing brutality against Black, Latinx and trans folks, continued lock-up of refugee children and the economic crisis, now is the time to put a stop to the scapegoating.

Bring your friends, co-workers and neighbors and your signs, banners, noisemakers, and chants to shout down the racists and fascists.

For organizations and individuals interested in endorsing, or for more information, email norcalagainstfascism [at] gmail.com or call 415-734-1163.
sm_antinazi-eng.jpg
original image (800x532)
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 9th, 2021 4:06 PM
