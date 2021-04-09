Fighting Back Against Anti-Asian Hate
While the Biden administration heats up the cold war against China, attacks on Asian Americans is on the rise in the US. Hear how activists here in the Bay Area are fighting this threat against world peace, while combatting racism on the home front.
Chauvin Trial: Ruling Class Fears New Waves of Protests
Even though the whole world saw Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kill George Floyd, it is still unclear whether or not Chauvin will be convicted. Join us for analysis about how the people's struggle is the only way to get justice for George Floyd and all victims of police violence.
|Fighting Racism at Home and Imperialism Abroad
|Date
|Friday April 16
|Time
|7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism and Liberation
|Location Details
|
Virtual forum
Register at bit.ly/education4thepeople
|
For more event information: https://www.psl.org
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 9th, 2021 3:59 PM
