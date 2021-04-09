top
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
#ChauvinIsGuilty Reports Juror Misconduct
by Justice for George Floyd
Friday Apr 9th, 2021 12:14 PM
Here is the juror misconduct in the Derek Chauvin trial from #ChauvinIsGuilty, posted 4/9/21: Juror #11 swiveling in chair #5 doodling on note pad during testimony. Defendant got up and stood by the guest of #5 during recess and defense atty shooed away media when they attempted to speak with that person! BIASED JURY! See https://twitter.com/hashtag/ChauvinIsGuilty?src=hashtag_click&f=live
The judge should dismiss #5 but so far has not done so. The defense is clearly being allowed all kinds of misbehavior but the prosecution is jumped on constantly. If you can stand to watch the trial, keep your eye on the jurors, as it is they, not the TV audience, who provide the verdict.

This looks like a replay of the criminal trial of 4 Los Angeles cops in 1992 who beat driver Rodney King AND HIS PASSENGERS in 1991 while the whole incident was videotaped by a person in a nearby building, resulting in acquittal in the criminal case. Some of the cops were later convicted in a civil case. The criminal acquittals sparked 6 days of riots in the Los Angeles area and for less days across the country, including in San Francisco. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rodney_King
and
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/1992_Los_Angeles_riots

The riots and the investigations did not solve any problems whatsoever. The poverty that exists in this country is much worse as we are experiencing a Great Depression similar to that of the 1930s where there are still 9 million missing jobs.
