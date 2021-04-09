



RSVP to Help us build art for a rally & march in celebration of what would have been Kayla Moore's 50th birthday. We will be lifting up our demand for a mental health response that does not involve police.Bring your friends! We will be making a banner, posters, and more! Wear clothes you can get paint on. This will be an outdoor socially distanced event: wear a mask! The Grassroots House is wheelchair accessible.RSVP to BCWcasework [at] gmail.com For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5023971241...

Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 9th, 2021 9:47 AM