Help us build art for a rally & march in celebration of what would have been Kayla Moore's 50th birthday. We will be lifting up our demand for a mental health response that does not involve police.
Bring your friends! We will be making a banner, posters, and more! Wear clothes you can get paint on. This will be an outdoor socially distanced event: wear a mask! The Grassroots House is wheelchair accessible.
RSVP to BCWcasework [at] gmail.com
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Police State & Prisons
|Art Build! Justice 4 Kayla Moore!
|Date
|Saturday April 10
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Berkeley Copwatch
|berkeleycopwatch [at] yahoo.com
|Phone
|(510) 548-0425
|Location Details
|
Backyard of the Grassroots House
2022 Blake Street, Berkeley
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5023971241...
Added to the calendar on Friday Apr 9th, 2021 9:47 AM
