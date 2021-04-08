Microscopic Muse Productions is not a business.
Microscopic Muse Productions is the result.
Call me Muse. I am looking to film a documentary about general homelessness and migration homelessness. The requirements for this documentary are simple. The Documentary must be a comparative analysis, cross examination, migration studies, and a study of the Homeless. The Documentary may be influenced by war, war related immigration, general homelessness, and poverty. The comparative analysis will include Four States and Three Countries [(California, Colorado, Texas, and Nebraska) United States of America, France, and Germany]. The cross examination will include personal questions to the parties who are immigrants and regular homeless persons, inductions to living standards/habits, and the cross examination will be curated by a series of interviews with parties who served in conflict regions and parties who did not serve in Conflict and have stable housing.
Other interviews may be scheduled as well:
Conducting interviews regarding homelessness related issues, California Commission of Homelessness, United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, and related concerns. California is in need of action.
Feel free to contact me at my Email and please join me! I am looking for the party to begin an adventure with! As of right now, I am the only contributor to studies witch could lead up to a documentary.
Back in Action,
Microscopic Muse Productions
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Media Activism & Independent MediaView events for the week of 4/11/2021
|Looking for a Documentary Party!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday April 11
|Time
|12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Microscopic Muse Productions
|microscopicmuse.infinity [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|
Dover Edible Park
at
5701 Dover St, Oakland, CA 94609
relative
Dover St. between 58th St. & Aileen St., Oakland
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 8th, 2021 9:00 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network