Call me Muse. I am looking to film a documentary about general homelessness and migration homelessness. The requirements for this documentary are simple. The Documentary must be a comparative analysis, cross examination, migration studies, and a study of the Homeless. The Documentary may be influenced by war, war related immigration, general homelessness, and poverty. The comparative analysis will include Four States and Three Countries [(California, Colorado, Texas, and Nebraska) United States of America, France, and Germany]. The cross examination will include personal questions to the parties who are immigrants and regular homeless persons, inductions to living standards/habits, and the cross examination will be curated by a series of interviews with parties who served in conflict regions and parties who did not serve in Conflict and have stable housing.



Conducting interviews regarding homelessness related issues, California Commission of Homelessness, United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, and related concerns. California is in need of action.



Feel free to contact me at my Email and please join me! I am looking for the party to begin an adventure with! As of right now, I am the only contributor to studies witch could lead up to a documentary.

