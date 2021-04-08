top
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War
Ten Things for US to Understand about Latin America
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday April 11
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEugene E Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Location Details
ZOOM meeting. Login info available on our website: ICSSMARX.ORG
Sun, Apr 11, 2021: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm Pacific

Ten Things for US to Understand
about Latin America

Our speaker, Laura Wells, just returned from two weeks in Nicaragua with a delegation sponsored by Sanctions Kill, Alliance for Global Justice, and Friends of the ATC. When she received the announcement for the delegation, she felt instantly inspired. She had already visited the other two countries named as the "Troika of Tyranny" by Trump's Secretary of State Pompeo. She knew "tyranny" was a lie about Cuba and Venezuela and wanted to see if it was also a lie about Nicaragua. She was especially interested because there is a common impression across the political spectrum that Daniel Ortega was good in the 1980s but became corrupt and authoritarian when he returned to the presidency in 2006. See more at https://laurawells.org/ten-things-for-us-to-understand-about-latin-america/

Laura will report back on the struggles in Latin America and the Caribbean resisting US imperialism to create a better world, based on her visits and studies. In the Q&A, she would like to engage in a robust discussion of what we can learn from the shift in consciousness in Latin America and about their advances toward socialism.

Laura Wells is a longtime political and social activist. She is a leader in the Green Party, running for Congress in 2018 and for governor in 2010. In 2002 she garnered nearly a half million votes in her run for California state controller. A former financial systems analyst, she supports taxing the rich, implementing public banks, and making significant changes to Proposition 13.

We highly recommend her blog: http://laurawells.org/

LOGIN INFORMATION
We Intend to start the presentation as close to 10:30 am as possible, but the Zoom room will be opened up, as usual, at 10:15 for anyone to join and discuss technical matters, catch up with each other, say Hi, etc.. The program (and recording) will end at 12:30, but the Waiting Room will remain open until about 1 pm for informal discussion. Login details available on our website: ICSSMARX.ORG
icss-2021-04-11--laura.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (1.1MB)
For more event information: http://ICSSMARX.ORG

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 8th, 2021 3:54 PM
