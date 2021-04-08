top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 5/16/2021
Walk to Cure Arthritis
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday May 16
Time 12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorArthritis Foundation
Emailwbruns [at] arthritis.org
Phone916.312.3416|
Location Details
Walk your Way! (Virtual//remote)
The Arthritis Foundation’s Walk to Cure Arthritis is where we become ONE, rising up to fight this life-altering disease even harder. Where we join hand in hand to celebrate arthritis warriors and raise crucial funds for innovative research, resources, and a cure. One in every four Americans has arthritis, making it the nation’s leading cause of disability. Two-thirds of those affected are under age 65, including 300,000 children. Arthritis is painful, debilitating and diminishes quality of life. But every day we are making more headway through scientific discoveries that bring us closer to a cure.
Whether you’re an arthritis warrior yourself or care about someone who is, sign up and WALK to CURE Arthritis.
Looking to sponsor? Contact staff for more details.
For more event information: https://events.arthritis.org/index.cfm?fus...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 8th, 2021 2:04 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code