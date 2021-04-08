The Arthritis Foundation’s Walk to Cure Arthritis is where we become ONE, rising up to fight this life-altering disease even harder. Where we join hand in hand to celebrate arthritis warriors and raise crucial funds for innovative research, resources, and a cure. One in every four Americans has arthritis, making it the nation’s leading cause of disability. Two-thirds of those affected are under age 65, including 300,000 children. Arthritis is painful, debilitating and diminishes quality of life. But every day we are making more headway through scientific discoveries that bring us closer to a cure.
Whether you’re an arthritis warrior yourself or care about someone who is, sign up and WALK to CURE Arthritis.
Looking to sponsor? Contact staff for more details.
San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Walk to Cure Arthritis
|Date
|Sunday May 16
|Time
|12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Arthritis Foundation
|wbruns [at] arthritis.org
|Phone
|916.312.3416|
|Location Details
|Walk your Way! (Virtual//remote)
|
For more event information: https://events.arthritis.org/index.cfm?fus...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 8th, 2021 2:04 PM
