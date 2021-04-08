Saturday, April 10, 6pm-7:30pm Pacific time



The SF LGBT Center connects our diverse community to opportunities, resources and each other to achieve our vision of a stronger, healthier, and more equitable world for LGBT people and our allies.



The Center has successfully moved almost all of our services online. We're meeting one-on-one with LGBTQ+ job-searchers virtually, leading housing workshops on Zoom, supporting small businesses with online "office hours" and trainings, coordinating drop-offs of essential items for LGBTQ+ youth, and more. We even transitioned several Host Homes guests into housing despite the raging pandemic, getting them into safe, supportive spaces and significantly decreasing their exposure to COVID-19 and other risk factors.



Saturday | April 10, 2021 6PM Pacific

No registration required.



FREE. Registration Requested. For more event information: https://app.mobilecause.com/e/lvN-uA?vid=g...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 8th, 2021 11:21 AM