Saturday, April 10, 6pm-7:30pm Pacific time
The SF LGBT Center connects our diverse community to opportunities, resources and each other to achieve our vision of a stronger, healthier, and more equitable world for LGBT people and our allies.
The Center has successfully moved almost all of our services online. We're meeting one-on-one with LGBTQ+ job-searchers virtually, leading housing workshops on Zoom, supporting small businesses with online "office hours" and trainings, coordinating drop-offs of essential items for LGBTQ+ youth, and more. We even transitioned several Host Homes guests into housing despite the raging pandemic, getting them into safe, supportive spaces and significantly decreasing their exposure to COVID-19 and other risk factors.
Saturday | April 10, 2021 6PM Pacific
FREE. Registration Requested.
|Saturday April 10
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Fundraiser
|SF LGBT Center
|Online
For more event information: https://app.mobilecause.com/e/lvN-uA?vid=g...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Apr 8th, 2021 11:21 AM
