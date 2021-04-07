top
Suicide watch for Mr. Derek Chauvin
by Uchenna Okeke
Wednesday Apr 7th, 2021 12:36 PM
This is a letter I wrote to the Warden of Oak Parks Correctional Facility in Minnesota where Mr. Chauvin is incarcerated. I would like to share it with Indymedia.
Immediate suicide watch for
Derek Chauvin



Yesterday was a sad day in America, as we all witnessed the death of another innocent black man, Mr George Floyd. Yet as racial tensions have been on the rise again, many aspects of human relations remain the same and completely unchanged. This is the point many advocates at “Suicide Prevention” insist on our government, community agencies and other local facilities adopt when dealing with such sensitive and pressing issues. As all of America watched the “debauched arrest” of Mr. George Floyd on national television, the unfolding events of that day and the excessive force used by 3 to 4 different Minnespolis police officers; only one officer was named, and that was “Derek Chauvin”. Everyday, the scrutiny, the memory and the shame are aired on national television at a public trial about the misconduct of one police officer. Our country has painted this person as a monster, a white supremeist and a violent predator, who must pay. This can't be right! Remember Jeffery Epstein? During his incarceration, his mental state deteriorated to that of a child recognizing only an animal. He was never given any mental health treatment. I employ the state of Minnesota to put Mr. Derek Chauvin on immediate suicide watch and give him some form of mental health evaluation. “Justice on Trial” is already in motion; this is not the problem. Let us all be aware that anyone accused of such an atrocity cannot possibly recognize who they were and what they have done. It is inhumane to deny Mr. Chauvin this treatment. Please let’s put him on “Suicide Watch” instead and watch him very closely.

Thank you.

Uchenna Okeke
uchennaokeke1 [at] gmail.com
