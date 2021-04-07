top
North Coast
North Coast
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | North Coast | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
Traditional Ecological Knowledge, Science and Management Webinar Series to Focus on Tribally Led Environmental Management
by Save California Salmon (info [at] californiasalmon.org)
Wednesday Apr 7th, 2021 11:53 AM
Save California Salmon and Humboldt State University’s Native American Studies Department announced they will be starting a new educational webinar series called Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK), Science and Management on Friday the 9th at 10:30am. The series will touch on subjects such as traditional fire and fisheries management along with Native American led oceans and estuary restoration and advocacy.


“It is important to understand TEK not only through the lens of resource management practices but also as a response to settler colonial violence and land dispossession” says Brittani Orona (Hupa), Save California Salmon Board Advisor, “California Indian peoples’ relationship with the environment are suppressed by colonialism and violence of the past and the present. It is imperative to recognize and uplift the resilience of Native TEK practitioners and advocates who fight for Indigenous homelands everyday.”


This series, which will focus on how traditional management and science can help solve environmental crises and help to restore traditional foods in California will supplement the recently released Advocacy and Water Protection in Native California.
sm_tek_series_final__2_.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
Charlie Reed, a graduate student at HSU's Native American Studies Department who is of Karuk, Hupa and Yurok descent explained. “Traditional ecological knowledge (TEK) is more than a concept. TEK is an intricate relationship among people, the natural world and spirits from above. A model that builds the bridge of the past to the present and into the future of a well balanced world.”


Native practitioners, cultural leaders, scientists and educators that are leaders in their fields will present on traditional practices and water and land management. They say that in many ways western science and management is just beginning to catch up with traditional knowledge.


This Friday Margo Robbins, the Indian Education Director for the Klamath Trinity Unified School District and the Executive Director of the Cultural Fire Management Council (CFMC) will be presenting on traditional fire. This week CFMC is actively burning on the Yurok reservation as part of a cultural Fire Training Exchange (TREX). Traditional burning by Yurok and Karuk people has received international attention as traditional practices are looked to as a way to cope with California’s increasingly devastating wildfires.


"Fire is an essential part of the ecosystem, it is important for people to understand this, and assume responsibility for learning how to use it in a responsible way. As native people we have been using fire for thousands and thousands of years to keep the land healthy and in balance.” explained Robbins. In a few hundred years, with the arrival of European colonizers this balance has been severely compromised and needs to be set right again. We must all work together to restore this balance."


This series will be hosted on zoom and will be live streamed on Facebook live on Save California Salmon's page. Students, Teachers, NGOs and policy makers and managers are encouraged to participate live and ask questions.


The schedule is:

April 9th 10:30 am Intro to Traditional Ecological Knowledge

Brittani Orona, Hupa Save California Salmon and U.C. Davis and Ron Reed, Karuk Tribe


April 9th 11:30 Fire and Forests: Ali Meders-Knight Mechoopda Master Traditional Ecological Practitioner, Margo Robbins, Yurok, Co-founder and Executive Director of the Cultural Fire Management Council (CFMC)


April 23rd 11am Rivers and Fish Charlie Reed, Karuk Humboldt State University Native American Studies Keith Parker, Yurok, Yurok Fisheries Department Molecular Biologist


April 30th 11am Estuaries and the Delta Malissa Tayaba Councilwoman

Shingle Spring springs band of Miwok Tribe


May 7th 11am Oceans Marva Jones, Tolowa Dee-ni, California Kitchen

Hillary Renick- Sherwood Valley Sherwood Valley Band of Pomo Indians, First Nations Development Institute


More information about this series and the Advocacy and Water Protection in Native California Curriculum is available at californiasalmon.org.


http://californiasalmon.org
§Friday April 9th, Intro to TEK and Fire
by Save California Salmon
Wednesday Apr 7th, 2021 11:53 AM
sm_scs_tek_webinar1__1_.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
http://californiasalmon.org
§Salmon and Acorns are traditional foods that managed for by Native people
by Save California Salmon
Wednesday Apr 7th, 2021 11:53 AM
images.jpg
http://californiasalmon.org
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code