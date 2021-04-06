Is the planet done with us? We continue in this corrupt system while destroying or environment. Is it too Late?
The Oakland Greens Virtual Townhalls are designed to hear your ideas & thoughts. At these events we want to listen to you, not talk at you.
Join us in ZOOM Sunday April 25 room opens at 5:45 PM PST, discussion at 6:15 PM PST, with unique topics & unique discussions.
These are donation only events and as always
NO ONE TURNED AWAY FOR LACK OF FUNDS.
|Environmental town hall, can we save ourselves?
|Date
|Sunday April 25
|Time
|6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Oakland Greens
|oaklandgreenparty [at] gmail.com
|Location Details
|Online ZOOM event
|
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/environmental...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 6th, 2021 4:26 PM
