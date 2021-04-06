Is the planet done with us? We continue in this corrupt system while destroying or environment. Is it too Late?



The Oakland Greens Virtual Townhalls are designed to hear your ideas & thoughts. At these events we want to listen to you, not talk at you.



Join us in ZOOM Sunday April 25 room opens at 5:45 PM PST, discussion at 6:15 PM PST, with unique topics & unique discussions.



These are donation only events and as always



NO ONE TURNED AWAY FOR LACK OF FUNDS.

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 6th, 2021 4:26 PM