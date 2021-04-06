top
Yom HaShoah: Holocaust Remembrance Commemoration SF Bay Area 2021
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 07
Time 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorJFCS Holocaust Center of San Francisco
Location Details
Online event(s)
Join the JFCS Holocaust Center SF and the greater Bay Area community as we virtually commemorate Yom HaShoah: Holocaust Remembrance Day 2021.

Our virtual Memorial Commemoration service will be on April 7th. This event will be followed by a series of special webinars April 8th - 9th, including the moving Holocaust survivor testimony of JFCS member and San Francisco resident, George Elbaum.

HOST: Jewish Family and Children's Services Holocaust Center of San Francisco (https://holocaustcenter.jfcs.org/)

April 7-9, 2021 online/virtual

Register to access all the events here (FREE): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yom-hashoah-2021a-virtual-commemoration-tickets-142955665243

__________________

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7th

Virtual Yom HaShoah Memorial Commemoration

Join the JFCS Holocaust Center for a virtual reading of the names and community yizkor service. Our program will feature a special conversation between guest scholar Dr. Deborah Lipstadt and Dr. Anita Friedman, Executive Director of JFCS.

5:00 pm (PT) —Reading of the Names (*To remember loved ones on this day, please submit their names to remember [at] jfcs.org or call 419-449-1213.) Clergy from San Francisco synagogues and the Israeli Consul General will participate.

7:00 pm (PT) —Memorial Commemoration and Program

__________________

Then on April 8th and 9th, join the JFCS Holocaust Center for Days of Commemoration,
a series of webinars in honor of National Holocaust Remembrance Day.

THURSDAY, APRIL 8th

Yom HaShoah Webinar Series

11 am—Testimony from George Elbaum, Holocaust Survivor and Member of the JFCS William J. Lowenberg Speakers Bureau

12 pm—The Holocaust by Bullets with Yahad in Unum

2 pm—The Future of Memory Continued: An Intergenerational Conversation with Author Elizabeth Rosner

3 pm—Painting Kaddish: A Conversation with Artist Esti Dunow and The Contemporary Jewish Museum

Attend one or all sessions. Registrants will receive links to join each session via email prior to the day’s events.

__________________

FRIDAY, APRIL 9th

Yom HaShoah Webinar Talk w/ Dr. Yedida Kanfer and Rabbi Camille Angel, USF

1 pm—The Pink Triangle: Queer Jews in Weimar Germany, the Holocaust, and Beyond, with Dr. Yedida Kanfer and Rabbi Camille Angel, USF


The 2021 Yom HaShoah Days of Commemoration are presented by the JFCS Preisler Shorenstein Institute for Holocaust Education.
