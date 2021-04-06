Join the JFCS Holocaust Center SF and the greater Bay Area community as we virtually commemorate Yom HaShoah: Holocaust Remembrance Day 2021.
Our virtual Memorial Commemoration service will be on April 7th. This event will be followed by a series of special webinars April 8th - 9th, including the moving Holocaust survivor testimony of JFCS member and San Francisco resident, George Elbaum.
HOST: Jewish Family and Children's Services Holocaust Center of San Francisco (https://holocaustcenter.jfcs.org/)
April 7-9, 2021 online/virtual
Register to access all the events here (FREE): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/yom-hashoah-2021a-virtual-commemoration-tickets-142955665243
__________________
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7th
Virtual Yom HaShoah Memorial Commemoration
Join the JFCS Holocaust Center for a virtual reading of the names and community yizkor service. Our program will feature a special conversation between guest scholar Dr. Deborah Lipstadt and Dr. Anita Friedman, Executive Director of JFCS.
5:00 pm (PT) —Reading of the Names (*To remember loved ones on this day, please submit their names to remember [at] jfcs.org or call 419-449-1213.) Clergy from San Francisco synagogues and the Israeli Consul General will participate.
7:00 pm (PT) —Memorial Commemoration and Program
__________________
Then on April 8th and 9th, join the JFCS Holocaust Center for Days of Commemoration,
a series of webinars in honor of National Holocaust Remembrance Day.
THURSDAY, APRIL 8th
Yom HaShoah Webinar Series
11 am—Testimony from George Elbaum, Holocaust Survivor and Member of the JFCS William J. Lowenberg Speakers Bureau
12 pm—The Holocaust by Bullets with Yahad in Unum
2 pm—The Future of Memory Continued: An Intergenerational Conversation with Author Elizabeth Rosner
3 pm—Painting Kaddish: A Conversation with Artist Esti Dunow and The Contemporary Jewish Museum
Attend one or all sessions. Registrants will receive links to join each session via email prior to the day’s events.
__________________
FRIDAY, APRIL 9th
Yom HaShoah Webinar Talk w/ Dr. Yedida Kanfer and Rabbi Camille Angel, USF
1 pm—The Pink Triangle: Queer Jews in Weimar Germany, the Holocaust, and Beyond, with Dr. Yedida Kanfer and Rabbi Camille Angel, USF
The 2021 Yom HaShoah Days of Commemoration are presented by the JFCS Preisler Shorenstein Institute for Holocaust Education.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 4/ 7/2021
|Yom HaShoah: Holocaust Remembrance Commemoration SF Bay Area 2021
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday April 07
|Time
|5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|JFCS Holocaust Center of San Francisco
|Location Details
|Online event(s)
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 6th, 2021 3:29 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network