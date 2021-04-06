



Our virtual Memorial Commemoration service will be on April 7th. This event will be followed by a series of special webinars April 8th - 9th, including the moving Holocaust survivor testimony of JFCS member and San Francisco resident, George Elbaum.



HOST: Jewish Family and Children's Services Holocaust Center of San Francisco (



April 7-9, 2021 online/virtual



Register to access all the events here (FREE):



__________________



WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7th



Virtual Yom HaShoah Memorial Commemoration



Join the JFCS Holocaust Center for a virtual reading of the names and community yizkor service. Our program will feature a special conversation between guest scholar Dr. Deborah Lipstadt and Dr. Anita Friedman, Executive Director of JFCS.



5:00 pm (PT) —Reading of the Names (*To remember loved ones on this day, please submit their names to



7:00 pm (PT) —Memorial Commemoration and Program



__________________



Then on April 8th and 9th, join the JFCS Holocaust Center for Days of Commemoration,

a series of webinars in honor of National Holocaust Remembrance Day.



THURSDAY, APRIL 8th



Yom HaShoah Webinar Series



11 am—Testimony from George Elbaum, Holocaust Survivor and Member of the JFCS William J. Lowenberg Speakers Bureau



12 pm—The Holocaust by Bullets with Yahad in Unum



2 pm—The Future of Memory Continued: An Intergenerational Conversation with Author Elizabeth Rosner



3 pm—Painting Kaddish: A Conversation with Artist Esti Dunow and The Contemporary Jewish Museum



Attend one or all sessions. Registrants will receive links to join each session via email prior to the day’s events.



__________________



FRIDAY, APRIL 9th



Yom HaShoah Webinar Talk w/ Dr. Yedida Kanfer and Rabbi Camille Angel, USF



1 pm—The Pink Triangle: Queer Jews in Weimar Germany, the Holocaust, and Beyond, with Dr. Yedida Kanfer and Rabbi Camille Angel, USF





