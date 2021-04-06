Join Cabrillo College for the second event in its series of Community Name Exploration Educational Events.
'The Impacts of Colonization on Native Americans' will feature:
Opening: Kanyon Sayers-Roods (Mutsun-Ohlone/Chumash), CEO of Kanyon Konsulting LLC, Bay Area-Ohlone Territory
Speaker: Dr. Cutcha Risling Baldy (Hupa, Yurok, and Karuk), Professor and Chair of Native American Studies, CSU Humboldt
Speaker: Dr. Martin Rizzo-Martinez, CA State Park Historian, Santa Cruz District
|Cabrillo Name Exploration Community Event: The Impacts of Colonization on Native Americans
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday April 08
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Cabrillo College
|Location Details
|
Free Online Event:
https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/92917730420?pwd=L054%20Q1phZEo1S1k1UmliSUxOMFFUdz09
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4783800032...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 6th, 2021 3:23 PM
