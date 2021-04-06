top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 4/ 8/2021
Cabrillo Name Exploration Community Event: The Impacts of Colonization on Native Americans
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday April 08
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorCabrillo College
Location Details
Free Online Event:
https://cccconfer.zoom.us/j/92917730420?pwd=L054%20Q1phZEo1S1k1UmliSUxOMFFUdz09
Join Cabrillo College for the second event in its series of Community Name Exploration Educational Events.

'The Impacts of Colonization on Native Americans' will feature:

Opening: Kanyon Sayers-Roods (Mutsun-Ohlone/Chumash), CEO of Kanyon Konsulting LLC, Bay Area-Ohlone Territory
Speaker: Dr. Cutcha Risling Baldy (Hupa, Yurok, and Karuk), Professor and Chair of Native American Studies, CSU Humboldt
Speaker: Dr. Martin Rizzo-Martinez, CA State Park Historian, Santa Cruz District
sm_cabrillo_college_aptos_name_exploration_impacts_of_colonization_on_native_americans.jpg
original image (612x792)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4783800032...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 6th, 2021 3:23 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code