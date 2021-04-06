Join Cabrillo College for the second event in its series of Community Name Exploration Educational Events.



'The Impacts of Colonization on Native Americans' will feature:



Opening: Kanyon Sayers-Roods (Mutsun-Ohlone/Chumash), CEO of Kanyon Konsulting LLC, Bay Area-Ohlone Territory

Speaker: Dr. Cutcha Risling Baldy (Hupa, Yurok, and Karuk), Professor and Chair of Native American Studies, CSU Humboldt

Speaker: Dr. Martin Rizzo-Martinez, CA State Park Historian, Santa Cruz District

