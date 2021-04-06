WELLS FARGO: PROTECT FUTURE GENERATIONS, DEFUND LINE 3 & FOSSIL FUELS!
Fire Wells Board Chair Charles Noski!
WHEN: FRI APRIL 9, 10am-Noon: Street Mural & Music.
12:30pm: March on BlackRock
WHERE: WELLS FARGO WORLD HEADQUARTERS. 420 Montgomery St (btwn Calif. St and Sacramento St) , San Francisco
WHAT:
STREET MURAL ACTION: Help paint a giant street mural as community groups will paint circle murals of solutions.
PROTECT NEXT GENERATIONS SIGN PROJECT: Rows of (distanced) people vigiling will line the street, holding signs with the faces of the next generation in their lives (kids, grand kids, nieces/nephews, siblings, relatives, friends, yourself...). Bring a photo of a young person/s in your life (8 12/x11 landscape/horizontal format) and we will have screen printed DEFUND LINE 3 & FOSSIL FUELS/PROTECT FUTURE GENERATIONS posters (and tape/glue to attach it).
MARCH TO BLACKROCK: BlackRock owns a big part of Wells--and must vote fire Wells Board Chair if they are to walk their climate talk.
WHY:
WELLS FARGO: Wells Fargo has been the world’s third largest financier of fossil fuels over the last five years, with $223 billion in lending and underwriting over 2016-20. It is the world’s leading funder of fracked oil and gas. We Call on all Wells shareholders to Fire Board Chairman Charles Noski; Help us urge city, county, state state pensions and retirement funds, endowments of universities and cultural institutions, foundations, etc to protect future generations by voting Noski out.
#DEFUNDLINE3: Because Stopping This Pipeline is a Matter of Justice
“The fight to stop the Line 3 tar sands pipeline is about justice for the land. It’s about justice for the water. Justice for Anishinaabe people whose culture and way of life it threatens. Justice for people all over the world who are being impacted by the climate crisis.
Back in 2016, I helped to launch #DefundDAPL. As Indigenous Water Protectors were being brutalized by racist, militarized police―shot with rubber bullets, bitten by attack dogs and blasted with water cannons in the middle of winter―#DefundDAPL spread nationally. Protests erupted in cities around the country, close to a dozen city governments committed to breaking ties with the funders of DAPL and nearly $100 million in personal accounts were moved away from the funders of that colonial pipeline.
Now is the time for us to defund the White Supremacist, carbon bomb that is Line 3. As an Anishinaabe woman it is my duty to protect the water, the land, and my people. I am moved to act because I love the people, the four-legged, the winged, the finned, the land, the water.
It is from this sense of duty that I am asking you to join us in this campaign. Together, I know that we can do this. Throughout history people-powered movements have changed the world. And they sure as hell can stop Line 3."
- A Call to action and solidarity from Tara Houska (Couchiching First Nation Anishinaabe) currently engaged in the movement to defund fossil fuels and a years-long struggle against Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline.
PROTECT FUTURE GENERATIONS: FIRE NOSKI!
Majority Action released their call to Fire Wells Fargo Board Chairman Charles Noski, along with other key corporate leader opposing defunding Fossil Fuels. Stop the Money Pipeline will be working in conjunction with our San Francisco action to build national pressure to fire Noski and Defund Line 3/Fossil Fuels.
From their release today:
Last year we demanded that climate-denial architect Lee Raymond be removed from the JPMorgan Chase board of directors. Lots of major shareholders, including 11 state treasurers, heard us and, after a strong no vote, Lee Raymond left the board.
This year we need to build on that success. Not every director is a climate super-villain, but too many are doing too little to transform their companies into sustainable practices. They need to be held accountable - which means fired. We are calling this "Proxy [shareholder] Voting for a 1.5 Degrees World."
https://www.proxyvoting.majorityaction.us
More info: https://stopthemoneypipeline.com/line3/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday April 09
|Time
|10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|East Point Peace Academy
|Location Details
|420 Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94104-1266, United States
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2828469532...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 6th, 2021 2:07 PM
