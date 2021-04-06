Join us for discussion on amplifying LGBTQIA+ activism and uplifting the pursuit for equality and fundamental rights
This conversation will draw you into a deeper conversation about one of the most taboo subjects in Black sexual politics - same-sex love and gender nonconformity. Our panelists will center the multilayered texture of LGBTQIA+ communities' lives as it rarely ever is and hopefully help shatter the silence around the treatment across systems and society.
Join us at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET) on Thursday, April 8th.
Link to join here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0Vo9XP4xSHyXV7uU_-RvUg
HOST ORGANIATIONS
National Organization of Women (https://now.org/)
Black Women's Blueprint (https://www.blackwomensblueprint.org/)
Related Categories: U.S. | LGBTI / QueerView events for the week of 4/ 8/2021
|Date
|Thursday April 08
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|NOW & Black Women's Blueprint
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
