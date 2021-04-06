



This conversation will draw you into a deeper conversation about one of the most taboo subjects in Black sexual politics - same-sex love and gender nonconformity. Our panelists will center the multilayered texture of LGBTQIA+ communities' lives as it rarely ever is and hopefully help shatter the silence around the treatment across systems and society.



Join us at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET) on Thursday, April 8th.



Link to join here:



HOST ORGANIATIONS



National Organization of Women (



Black Women's Blueprint ( Join us for discussion on amplifying LGBTQIA+ activism and uplifting the pursuit for equality and fundamental rightsThis conversation will draw you into a deeper conversation about one of the most taboo subjects in Black sexual politics - same-sex love and gender nonconformity. Our panelists will center the multilayered texture of LGBTQIA+ communities' lives as it rarely ever is and hopefully help shatter the silence around the treatment across systems and society.Join us at 2 PM PT (5 PM ET) on Thursday, April 8th.Link to join here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0Vo9XP4xSHyXV7uU_-RvUg HOST ORGANIATIONSNational Organization of Women ( https://now.org/ Black Women's Blueprint ( https://www.blackwomensblueprint.org/ Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 6th, 2021 2:01 PM