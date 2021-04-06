10:00 AM - 11:00 AM





Join Planned Parenthood affiliates in California and supporters from across our state as we educate, engage, and inspire action. The rally will be filled with special guests, exciting panels, and moving stories from Planned Parenthood providers and patients.



We at Planned Parenthood in California have put together a week all about Defining the Line and Deciding the Future. Meaning, how are you defining the line, drawing the line, sharing the bottom line as a Planned Parenthood supporter, staff member, or even a clinician? When so much is happening in the larger fight to advance health equity and access—what is the “why” driving you as an activist?



We will be focusing on issues like telehealth access, abortion costs, patient confidentiality, and health center security—where the bottom line is health equity. NOW is the time to decide the future of sexual and reproductive health care!



More info and RSVP:



PP Affiliates in California



--Planned Parenthood Northern California Action Fund

--Planned Parenthood Advocates Mar Monte

--Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund

--Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles County

--Planned Parenthood Advocates Pasadena San Gabriel Valley

--Community Action Fund Planned Parenthood Orange and San Bernardino Counties

--Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest

