Virtual Rally for Planned Parenthood Capitol Week 2021
Date Monday April 19
Time 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorPlanned Parenhood of California
Location Details
Online rally
Planned Parenthood Capitol Week 2021 kicks off with a rally on Monday, April 19th.

Join Planned Parenthood affiliates in California and supporters from across our state as we educate, engage, and inspire action. The rally will be filled with special guests, exciting panels, and moving stories from Planned Parenthood providers and patients.

We at Planned Parenthood in California have put together a week all about Defining the Line and Deciding the Future. Meaning, how are you defining the line, drawing the line, sharing the bottom line as a Planned Parenthood supporter, staff member, or even a clinician? When so much is happening in the larger fight to advance health equity and access—what is the “why” driving you as an activist?

We will be focusing on issues like telehealth access, abortion costs, patient confidentiality, and health center security—where the bottom line is health equity. NOW is the time to decide the future of sexual and reproductive health care!

More info and RSVP: https://ppaca.brand.live/c/capitol_week_2021_welcome

PP Affiliates in California

--Planned Parenthood Northern California Action Fund
--Planned Parenthood Advocates Mar Monte
--Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund
--Planned Parenthood Advocacy Project Los Angeles County
--Planned Parenthood Advocates Pasadena San Gabriel Valley
--Community Action Fund Planned Parenthood Orange and San Bernardino Counties
--Planned Parenthood Action Fund of the Pacific Southwest
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Apr 6th, 2021 10:24 AM
by Planned Parenhood of California
Tuesday Apr 6th, 2021 10:24 AM
planned_parenthood.png
