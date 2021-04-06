top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Government & Elections
IMF Reports Pandemic Economic Outlook Uncertain
by Zachary Conti
Tuesday Apr 6th, 2021 7:09 AM
Amidst Rising Inequality, Ninety Million Could Fall into Extreme Poverty
"The pandemic will reverse the progress made since the 1990s in reducing global poverty and will increase inequality," states the IMF in its flagship World Economic Outlook report.

"The forecasts of rising inequality and tens of millions of people falling into extreme poverty must be averted," stated Eric LeCompte who monitors the IMF and is the Executive Director of the religious development group Jubilee USA Network. "We can reverse these dire predictions with strong aid packages and deep debt relief for all developing countries."

According to the Fund, the crisis could drive 90 million more people into extreme poverty, living on less than $1.90 a day.

"We have the resources and the ability to act now," said LeCompte. "We cannot allow decades of development to be lost."

Some wealthy countries are rebounding more quickly due to stimulus, according to the IMF.

"While IMF forecasts remain uncertain due to the depth of the crisis, the Fund predicts inequality will deepen between rich and poor countries," noted LeCompte.

Read the IMF's World Economic Outlook report and watch the press briefing here: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WEO/Issues/2021/03/23/world-economic-outlook-april-2021

Read about the IMF extending a process to cancel debt payments for the world's 28 poorest countries here: https://www.jubileeusa.org/pr_imf_ccrt_fall_2021

Read about the IMF announcing support for $650 billion in emergency reserves here: https://www.jubileeusa.org/pr_imf_650_bn_sdr
https://www.jubileeusa.org/pr_imf_weo_spri...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code