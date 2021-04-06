From the Open-Publishing Calendar
IMF Reports Pandemic Economic Outlook Uncertain
Amidst Rising Inequality, Ninety Million Could Fall into Extreme Poverty
"The pandemic will reverse the progress made since the 1990s in reducing global poverty and will increase inequality," states the IMF in its flagship World Economic Outlook report.
"The forecasts of rising inequality and tens of millions of people falling into extreme poverty must be averted," stated Eric LeCompte who monitors the IMF and is the Executive Director of the religious development group Jubilee USA Network. "We can reverse these dire predictions with strong aid packages and deep debt relief for all developing countries."
According to the Fund, the crisis could drive 90 million more people into extreme poverty, living on less than $1.90 a day.
"We have the resources and the ability to act now," said LeCompte. "We cannot allow decades of development to be lost."
Some wealthy countries are rebounding more quickly due to stimulus, according to the IMF.
"While IMF forecasts remain uncertain due to the depth of the crisis, the Fund predicts inequality will deepen between rich and poor countries," noted LeCompte.
Read the IMF's World Economic Outlook report and watch the press briefing here: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WEO/Issues/2021/03/23/world-economic-outlook-april-2021
Read about the IMF extending a process to cancel debt payments for the world's 28 poorest countries here: https://www.jubileeusa.org/pr_imf_ccrt_fall_2021
Read about the IMF announcing support for $650 billion in emergency reserves here: https://www.jubileeusa.org/pr_imf_650_bn_sdr
