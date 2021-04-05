top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Education & Student Activism
Rally to Rescind CCSF Faculty Layoff Notices & Expand Job Training Programs
Date Wednesday April 07
Time 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorS.L.A.S.H.--SF League Against Systemic Harm
Emailunharmsfnow [at] gmail.com
Location Details
CCSF Wellness Center, 800 Ocean Ave., San Francisco
The City College of San Francisco administration has sent out lay-off notices to 163 fulltime faculty members, claiming a budget shortfall. However, there are funds available to maintain programs and staffing as they are currently. The threatened cuts are really about downsizing the college during a period when working people need education and job retraining to recover from the pandemic. The rally will feature CCSF faculty, students, graduates and community members who will share their experiences about the importance of the college and demand that the layoffs be canceled and that job training programs, community-based courses, and academic equity initiatives be expanded. All are welcome to voice their concerns at an open mic after the scheduled speakers.
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
