|Rally to Rescind CCSF Faculty Layoff Notices & Expand Job Training Programs
|Wednesday April 07
|5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
|Protest
|S.L.A.S.H.--SF League Against Systemic Harm
|unharmsfnow [at] gmail.com
|CCSF Wellness Center, 800 Ocean Ave., San Francisco
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 5th, 2021 2:19 PM
