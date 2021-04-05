9:30 AM - 10:30 AM





Democracy and racial justice go hand in hand – we cannot have one without the other. Yet American democracy has always been steeped in racism and defined by exclusion.

Come learn about how the HR1/S1: For the People Act is a transformative racial justice package and why, once passed, it will move us closer to an inclusive, multiracial democracy.

Have accessibility questions? Reply to your registration email to confirm your requirements or request more information.

Thursday, April 8 @ 9:30 - 10:30 AM PT (12:30 – 1:30 PM EDT)