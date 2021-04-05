



April 7, 2021 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)



Register:



In the last six months, 47 state legislatures have advanced 361 pieces of legislation that make it harder to vote. With state legislatures also introducing 85 bills to criminalize the freedom of assembly and restrict First Amendment rights, it is clear there is an intentional move to silence Black and Brown communities. It is clear there that this dual attack aims to silence Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) who built power in the streets and in the voting booth in 2020.



But, communities across the country are fighting back. Learn how during our special event, Democracy on the Ropes. Occurring during the National #ForThePeople Week of Action, the special conversation with voting rights and racial justice leaders will uplift the intersections of voter suppression and the criminalization of protest.



Join us to learn about the organizing strategies, litigation and tools organizers, election administrators and legal experts are using to combat this attack on democracy.



PANEL:



--Ari Berman, National Voting Rights Journalist, Author of "Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America"



--Kathy Boockvar, Former Secretary of State of Pennsylvania



--Nse Ufot, Executive Director of New Georgia Project



--Rachel Gilmer, Co-Director of Dream Defenders



--Thomas Harvey, Justice Project Director for Advancement Project National Office



