top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 4/ 7/2021
Democracy on the Ropes: Fighting Voter Suppression Against BIPOC Communities
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday April 07
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorDeclaration for American Democracy
Location Details
Online event
Democracy on the Ropes: Fighting Voter Suppression Against BIPOC Communities

April 7, 2021 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)

Register: https://www.mobilize.us/dfadcoalition/event/381890/

In the last six months, 47 state legislatures have advanced 361 pieces of legislation that make it harder to vote. With state legislatures also introducing 85 bills to criminalize the freedom of assembly and restrict First Amendment rights, it is clear there is an intentional move to silence Black and Brown communities. It is clear there that this dual attack aims to silence Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) who built power in the streets and in the voting booth in 2020.

But, communities across the country are fighting back. Learn how during our special event, Democracy on the Ropes. Occurring during the National #ForThePeople Week of Action, the special conversation with voting rights and racial justice leaders will uplift the intersections of voter suppression and the criminalization of protest.

Join us to learn about the organizing strategies, litigation and tools organizers, election administrators and legal experts are using to combat this attack on democracy.

PANEL:

--Ari Berman, National Voting Rights Journalist, Author of "Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America"

--Kathy Boockvar, Former Secretary of State of Pennsylvania

--Nse Ufot, Executive Director of New Georgia Project

--Rachel Gilmer, Co-Director of Dream Defenders

--Thomas Harvey, Justice Project Director for Advancement Project National Office

--MODERATOR: Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director of Advancement Project National Office for Democracy on the Ropes.
screenshot_2021-04-05_declaration_for_american_democracy_coalition_on_mobilize____take_action_to_pass_the_for_the_people_act_.png
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 5th, 2021 11:35 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code