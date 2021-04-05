



Speaker & Author: Judy Batalion



Tuesday, April 6, 2021 | 4pm



Cost: FREE & open to the community



RSVP:



"The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler's Ghettos" tells the true story of the Jewish women and girls who served as resistance fighters during World War II. The “ghetto girls” paid off Gestapo guards, hid revolvers in loaves of bread and jars of marmalade, and helped build underground bunker systems. They flirted with Nazis, bought them off with wine, whiskey, and home cooking, and shot and killed them. They helped the sick and taught the children; they bombed German train lines and blew up the water supply at Vilnius.



Years later, author Judy Batalion discovered the lost accounts of these resistance fighters in a long out-of-print book from 1946—and went on to record their story in "The Light of Days", which has now been optioned for a major motion picture.



Join Batalion as she shares more about the stories of these young Jewish women, how their history came to light, and more in an afternoon of images, storytelling, and conversation. Batalion will be joined in conversation by Marcel Lamont (M.L.) Walker, lead artist and designer of CHUTZ-POW! SUPERHEROES OF THE HOLOCAUST.



This program is presented in commemoration of Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) and in partnership with Book Passage and The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh.

