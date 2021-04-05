"The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos"
Speaker & Author: Judy Batalion
Tuesday, April 6, 2021 | 4pm
Cost: FREE & open to the community
RSVP: https://www.thecjm.org/programs/853
"The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler's Ghettos" tells the true story of the Jewish women and girls who served as resistance fighters during World War II. The “ghetto girls” paid off Gestapo guards, hid revolvers in loaves of bread and jars of marmalade, and helped build underground bunker systems. They flirted with Nazis, bought them off with wine, whiskey, and home cooking, and shot and killed them. They helped the sick and taught the children; they bombed German train lines and blew up the water supply at Vilnius.
Years later, author Judy Batalion discovered the lost accounts of these resistance fighters in a long out-of-print book from 1946—and went on to record their story in "The Light of Days", which has now been optioned for a major motion picture.
Join Batalion as she shares more about the stories of these young Jewish women, how their history came to light, and more in an afternoon of images, storytelling, and conversation. Batalion will be joined in conversation by Marcel Lamont (M.L.) Walker, lead artist and designer of CHUTZ-POW! SUPERHEROES OF THE HOLOCAUST.
This program is presented in commemoration of Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) and in partnership with Book Passage and The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 4/ 6/2021
|Yom HaShoah: The Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos w/ CJM SF
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday April 06
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|Contemporary Jewish Museum of SF
|Location Details
|Online event
|
For more event information: https://www.thecjm.org/programs/853
Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 5th, 2021 10:21 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network