top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 4/ 6/2021
Yom HaShoah: The Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos w/ CJM SF
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday April 06
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorContemporary Jewish Museum of SF
Location Details
Online event
"The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos"

Speaker & Author: Judy Batalion

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 | 4pm

Cost: FREE & open to the community

RSVP: https://www.thecjm.org/programs/853

"The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler's Ghettos" tells the true story of the Jewish women and girls who served as resistance fighters during World War II. The “ghetto girls” paid off Gestapo guards, hid revolvers in loaves of bread and jars of marmalade, and helped build underground bunker systems. They flirted with Nazis, bought them off with wine, whiskey, and home cooking, and shot and killed them. They helped the sick and taught the children; they bombed German train lines and blew up the water supply at Vilnius.

Years later, author Judy Batalion discovered the lost accounts of these resistance fighters in a long out-of-print book from 1946—and went on to record their story in "The Light of Days", which has now been optioned for a major motion picture.

Join Batalion as she shares more about the stories of these young Jewish women, how their history came to light, and more in an afternoon of images, storytelling, and conversation. Batalion will be joined in conversation by Marcel Lamont (M.L.) Walker, lead artist and designer of CHUTZ-POW! SUPERHEROES OF THE HOLOCAUST.

This program is presented in commemoration of Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) and in partnership with Book Passage and The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh.
sm_cjm.jpg
original image (1200x900)
For more event information: https://www.thecjm.org/programs/853

Added to the calendar on Monday Apr 5th, 2021 10:21 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code