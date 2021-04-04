Join environmental groups Greenpeace, League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, in partnership with Declaration for American Democracy, as they highlight the influence of money in politics, its negative impact on elections and environmental policy, and how
SR1: For the People Act levels the playing field for more equitable representation of
impacted communities.
More Info & RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/dfadcoalition/event/381356/
|The Danger of Money in Politics: SR1 For the People Act to Enforce Voter & Election Equity
|Date
|Wednesday April 07
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Greenpeace, LCV, Sierra Clu, DAD
|Location Details
|Online event
|
For more event information: https://www.mobilize.us/dfadcoalition/even...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Apr 4th, 2021 9:27 PM
