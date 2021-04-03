May First Movement Technology has joined free software organizations and activists in calling for the resignation of Richard Stallman and the rest of the Board of the Free Software Foundation.

[ Richard Stallman announces that he has returned to the Free Software Foundation Board. ]Clearly, we need to explain a bit about why we did it and, as important, why we are announcing it this widely.The concept of free software has guided our organization and is at the center of our technology politics and policies. We believe that software should not cost money and should be free and open (its source code available to anyone so it can be changed and improved. We've argued this for many years. It's what best reflects how software is developed, what serves humanity best and what best demonstrates how collaborative economy can work.In the movement that supports that idea, Richard Stallman is a towering figure. He is one of the founding developers of the concept, led the Free Software Foundation for many years and first developed the GNU operating system and suite of software programs. He is one of the main advocates of free software and one of its most visible defenders. He writes extensively and speaks on the issue all over the world.He is also, in the opinion of many who work with him, a difficult person. He can be very combative, abrasive, arrogant and dismissive. He's prone to insensitive and sometimes destructive comments. He displays sexist and even abusive attitudes towards women. Most of all, he doesn't seem to recognize the importance of movements and communities often playing a weakening role in their development.Stallman and his supporters contend that his disregard for decency and diplomacy in pursuit of objective truth is simply misunderstood. We believe this is wrong. It matters how you make people feel and the ability to recognize and atone for how your words and actions hurt others is imperative for any movement leader.For some time, there has been a storm brewing around Richard Stallman, his role and his behavior and it came to a head when he made comments defending the actions of former MIT computer scientist Marvin Minsky, an associate of sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein. Many felt Stallman's comments were offensive and amounted to defense of rape. The ensuing controversy and denunciations led to his being removed from the FSF Board. Here's is a description of that controversy:Recently, Stallman announced that he had returned to the FSF Board and, in a video statement, appeared almost defiant. Here's that video:Because Richard Stallman's initial resignation was a product of the outcry and movement response to his statements, his return to the Board so quickly, without explanation, announcement or, as might have been most appropriate, a public discussion of whether such a return was appropriate, outraged those who had mobilized to get him off the Board in the first place.A large group of those organizations and activists have an open letter urging Stallman's removal and the resignation of the entire FSF Board.Here's the letter:Our Board has discussed this action and approved joining the signers.We do this pursuing our mission which is to join the politics of the movements for change with the technology work our movements do and benefit from. This means many things but, chief among them, is the intentional support of the leadership of women in the technology movement and community. We believe that and we have acted on that belief.------------------------May First Movement Technology se ha unido a las organizaciones y activistas del software libre para pedir la dimisión de Richard Stallman y del resto del Consejo de la Fundación para el Software Libre.Evidentemente, tenemos que explicar un poco por qué lo hemos hecho y, lo que es igual de importante, por qué lo anunciamos tan ampliamente.El concepto de software libre ha guiado a nuestra organización y está en el centro de nuestra política tecnológica. Creemos que el software no debe costar dinero y debe ser gratuito y abierto (su código fuente está a disposición de cualquiera para que pueda ser modificado y mejorado. Hemos defendido esto durante muchos años. Es lo que mejor refleja cómo se desarrolla el software, lo que mejor sirve a la humanidad y lo que mejor demuestra cómo puede funcionar la economía colaborativa.En el movimiento que apoya esta idea, Richard Stallman es una figura destacada. Es uno de los fundadores del concepto, dirigió la Fundación para el Software Libre durante muchos años y desarrolló por primera vez el sistema operativo GNU y el conjunto de programas de software. Es uno de los principales defensores del software libre y uno de los más visibles. Escribe mucho y habla sobre el tema en todo el mundo.También es, en opinión de muchos de los que trabajan con él, una persona difícil. Puede ser muy combativo, abrasivo, arrogante y despectivo. Es propenso a hacer comentarios insensibles y a veces destructivos. Muestra actitudes sexistas e incluso abusivas hacia las mujeres. Sobre todo, no parece reconocer la importancia de los movimientos y las comunidades, jugando a menudo un papel de debilitamiento en su desarrollo.Stallman y sus partidarios sostienen que su desprecio por la decencia y la diplomacia en la búsqueda de la verdad objetiva es simplemente un malentendido. Creemos que esto es un error. Es importante cómo haces sentir a la gente y la capacidad de reconocer y expiar cómo tus palabras y acciones hieren a los demás es imprescindible para cualquier líder de un movimiento.Durante algún tiempo, se ha estado gestando una tormenta en torno a Richard Stallman, su papel y su comportamiento, y llegó a un punto álgido cuando hizo comentarios defendiendo las acciones del ex informático del MIT Marvin Minsky, un socio del depredador sexual Jeffrey Epstein. Muchos consideraron que los comentarios de Stallman eran ofensivos y equivalían a una defensa de la violación. La controversia y las denuncias que siguieron llevaron a su destitución del Consejo de la FSF. Aquí hay una descripción de esa controversia:Recientemente, Stallman anunció que había vuelto al Consejo de la FSF y, en una declaración en vídeo, parecía casi desafiante. Aquí está ese vídeo:Dado que la dimisión inicial de Richard Stallman fue producto de la protesta y la respuesta del movimiento a sus declaraciones, su regreso al Consejo tan rápidamente, sin explicación, anuncio o, como hubiera sido más apropiado, un debate público sobre si tal regreso era apropiado, indignó a aquellos que se habían movilizado para sacarlo del Consejo en primer lugar.Un gran grupo de esas organizaciones y activistas tiene una carta abierta en la que se insta a la destitución de Stallman y a la dimisión de todo el Consejo de la FSF.Aquí está la carta:Nuestro Consejo ha discutido esta acción y ha aprobado unirse a los firmantes.Hacemos esto persiguiendo nuestra misión, que es unir la política de los movimientos para el cambio con el trabajo tecnológico que nuestros movimientos hacen y del que se benefician. Esto significa muchas cosas pero, la principal, es el apoyo intencionado al liderazgo de las mujeres en el movimiento y la comunidad tecnológica. Lo creemos y hemos actuado de acuerdo con esa creencia.