Stop Asian Hate! N. Cal Filipinos & Asians Speak-out Against Racist Violence and Murders
Hundreds of Northern California Filipinos and Asian Americans spoke out against the racist violence and murders taking place in the Bay Are and nationally. The march and rally took place on March 26, 2021
Hundreds of Filipinos and Asian Americans spoke out in San Francisco on March 26, 2021 against the hate against Asians in the US as well the murders of Asians, Blacks and other people.
Additional media:
Thousands March and Rally In SF Protesting Racist Attacks Against Asians & Xenophobia
https://youtu.be/2YXXkEa9b3k
Stop Racist Attacks! SF Chinatown Rallies Against Murders, Xenophobia, Systemic Racism & China Bashing
https://youtu.be/CBDf-giP1j4
US Labor, The Fight Against Racist Attacks & Xenophobia With' Kent Wong UCLA Labor Center, APLA
https://youtu.be/nE26beD0pmY
Japanese Americans Unify Against Racism, Xenophobia & Attacks On Minorities At SF Peace Plaza
https://youtu.be/T13pKptpLSA
JPN American Community Rally Against Racism & Xenophobia In SF Shimizu CWJC & Yamamoto ILWU Speak
https://youtu.be/0GQxehOV2ZA
Internment, Japanese Americans, Japanese Peruvians, Labor And The Lessons For Today
https://youtu.be/f7N6j43gWDM
Labor, War in Asia and the Lessons of the 'Comfort Women’
https://youtu.be/P7YGt02BG8s
The History Of Slavery In California With Professor Jean Pfaelzer
https://youtu.be/tfgQU0qig6Y
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
