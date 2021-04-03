Hundreds of Northern California Filipinos and Asian Americans spoke out against the racist violence and murders taking place in the Bay Are and nationally. The march and rally took place on March 26, 2021

Hundreds of Filipinos and Asian Americans spoke out in San Francisco on March 26, 2021 against the hate against Asians in the US as well the murders of Asians, Blacks and other people.