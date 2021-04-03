top
Stop Asian Hate! N. Cal Filipinos & Asians Speak-out Against Racist Violence and Murders
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 5:14 PM
Hundreds of Northern California Filipinos and Asian Americans spoke out against the racist violence and murders taking place in the Bay Are and nationally. The march and rally took place on March 26, 2021
sm_stop_hate_drums_3-26.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of Filipinos and Asian Americans spoke out in San Francisco on March 26, 2021 against the hate against Asians in the US as well the murders of Asians, Blacks and other people.

Additional media:

Thousands March and Rally In SF Protesting Racist Attacks Against Asians & Xenophobia
https://youtu.be/2YXXkEa9b3k

Stop Racist Attacks! SF Chinatown Rallies Against Murders, Xenophobia, Systemic Racism & China Bashing
https://youtu.be/CBDf-giP1j4

US Labor, The Fight Against Racist Attacks & Xenophobia With' Kent Wong UCLA Labor Center, APLA
https://youtu.be/nE26beD0pmY

Japanese Americans Unify Against Racism, Xenophobia & Attacks On Minorities At SF Peace Plaza
https://youtu.be/T13pKptpLSA

JPN American Community Rally Against Racism & Xenophobia In SF Shimizu CWJC & Yamamoto ILWU Speak
https://youtu.be/0GQxehOV2ZA

Internment, Japanese Americans, Japanese Peruvians, Labor And The Lessons For Today
https://youtu.be/f7N6j43gWDM

Labor, War in Asia and the Lessons of the 'Comfort Women’
https://youtu.be/P7YGt02BG8s

The History Of Slavery In California With Professor Jean Pfaelzer
https://youtu.be/tfgQU0qig6Y

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/_fPKyFXlb08
§Terrorists Shouldn't Get Away With A Bad Day
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 5:14 PM
sm_stop_hate_terrorists_3-26-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Terrorists Shouldn't Get Away With A Bad day said one off the marchers.
https://youtu.be/_fPKyFXlb08
§Stop Hate March On Market St.
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 5:14 PM
sm_stop_hate_filipino_sf_3-2.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
One of the marchers against Asian Hate
https://youtu.be/_fPKyFXlb08
§United Players Joined March
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 5:14 PM
sm_stop_hate_united_players.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A members of the United Players Joined the march against hate.
https://youtu.be/_fPKyFXlb08
§No Vaccine For Hate
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 5:14 PM
sm_stop_hate_no_vaccine.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
One participant said there was no vaccine for hate.
https://youtu.be/_fPKyFXlb08
§My Vietnamese Refugee Mother Did Not Raise Me To Be Submissive
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 5:14 PM
sm_stop_hate_ny_vietnames_mom_3-26-21.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A Vietnamese American youth said her mother did not raise her to be submissive.
https://youtu.be/_fPKyFXlb08
§This Is My Home
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 5:14 PM
sm_stop_hate_this_is_my_home.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
This Is My Home Said these marchers.
https://youtu.be/_fPKyFXlb08
§Justice For Angelo Quinto
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 5:14 PM
sm_stop_hate_justice_for_angelo.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A banner that called for justice for Filipino American Angelo Quinto. Relatives protested the police murder of him and the role of the police.
https://youtu.be/_fPKyFXlb08
