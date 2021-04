Native youths ran to the White House, locked down on tripods outside, and delivered more than 400,000 petitions to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers demanding the shut down of Dakota Access Pipeline, and Enbridge Line 3. They marched through the streets of Washington DC with a 200-foot black snake representing the pipelines, and "killed" the snake outside the White House.

Killing the Black Snake in WashingtonBy Brenda NorrellCensored NewsIndigenous youths, marching to the White House on Thursday with this 200-foot black snake called out with clarity to the White House. "If the Biden Harris administration doesn't want this at their home, then they shouldn't bring it to our home," one of the Native youths said.This just-released video, "Indigenous Youth Ran to the White House," shows Native youths 'Killing the Black Snakes,' Dakota Access Pipeline, and Enbridge Line 3, on April 1, 2021. View the video on Facebook, on the pages of Standing Rock Youth Council and Cheyenne River Grassroots Collective: https://m.facebook.com/StandingRockYouthCouncil/ and https://m.facebook.com/CRGrassrootsCollective/ A news search shows the media in France, Latin America, Germany, Iran, and Russia provided good coverage of the Native youth actions in DC to shut down pipelines -- while the U.S. mainstream media remains sleeping.Native youths ran to the White House, locked down on tripods outside, and delivered more than 400,000 petitions to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers demanding the shut down of Dakota Access Pipeline, and Enbridge Line 3. They marched through the streets of DC with a 200-foot black snake representing the pipelines, and "killed" the snake outside the White House.Indigenous youths, led by Lakota, Dakota, Nakota and Anishinaabe, from the Dakotas and Minnesota, resounded the words of Standing Rock, "Water is Life, Mni Wiconi."Read the full article at Censored News: