Killing the Black Snake: Native Youths Incredible Stand Against Pipelines in Washington by Brenda Norrell

Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 1:21 PM

Native youths ran to the White House, locked down on tripods outside, and delivered more than 400,000 petitions to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers demanding the shut down of Dakota Access Pipeline, and Enbridge Line 3. They marched through the streets of Washington DC with a 200-foot black snake representing the pipelines, and "killed" the snake outside the White House.