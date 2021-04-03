

WHERE: Downtown Berkeley.

WHEN: Sunday, April 11th 2:00 pm

ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include standing bu we'll have seats available. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email

WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing.

---

Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.

DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.

