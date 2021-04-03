Join us to get the public involved in animal rights while passing out free plant-based food!
WHERE: Downtown Berkeley.
WHEN: Sunday, April 11th 2:00 pm
ACCESSIBILITY: This event will include standing bu we'll have seats available. If you have questions or need support to attend this event, email outreach [at] directactioneverywhere.com.
WHO: Everyone is welcome! However, please do not come if you have or recently had symptoms of or exposure to COVID-19. We require masks and physical distancing.
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct.
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here: dxe.io/handbook
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Animal LiberationView events for the week of 4/11/2021
|DxE Food Giveaway Outreach
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday April 11
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|dxe
|Location Details
|
downtown Berkeley bart
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4443662734...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 10:19 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network