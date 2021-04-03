There has been a shocking and horrific rise in anti-AAPI violence, racism, xenophobia, and hate crimes. This racism is not new at all, but now that it is being exposed, discussed, and protested we have an opportunity to change it and make things better. Please join us for this community discussion to share our thoughts, ideas, and perspectives on this issue and what can be done.
Zoom link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87310347161
---
Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) is a grassroots network of animal rights activists. Through open rescue, demonstration, and disruption, we are creating a world where every animal is safe, happy and free.
DxE cultivates a welcoming and supportive community. We ask that all those who attend our events (online and offline) respect our Code of Conduct which can be reviewed at dxe.io/conduct
To learn about our vision, goals, strategy and more check out the San Francisco Bay Area chapter Activist Handbook here dxe.io/handbook
If you have any questions or concerns, please e-mail sfbay [at] directactioneverywhere.com
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 4/ 9/2021
|Community Discussion: Anti-AAPI Racism and Solidarity
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday April 09
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|dxe
|Location Details
|online
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9319271709...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Apr 3rd, 2021 10:09 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network